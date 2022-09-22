Johnny Depp is Dating His Former Lawyer—And it’s Not Camille Vasquez

“It’s serious,” sources say of Depp’s rumored affair with Joelle Rich, who repped him in his 2020 U.K. libel case and is married but separated

When Johnny Depp got friendly with his pretty, pit-bull attorney Camille Vasquez during his defamation trial of the century in Fairfax, Virginia—even hugging her in the courtroom—tongues wagged. But gossips got the wrong lawyer.

Joelle Rich, one of the attorneys who represented Depp in his libel suit against British tabloid The Sun in 2020 for calling him “wife beater”—which he lost—is said to be dating the actor, according to Us Weekly.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source told the magazine of the 59-year-old bad boy movie star and the British lawyer. “It’s serious between them.”

The London-based Rich, who is a mother to two, is also married. She’s separated from her husband, possibly while waiting for her divorce to be finalized.

Rich did not represent Depp in the U.S. defamation trial but, curiously, made appearances in the courtroom audience—for “support,” according to Us.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” a source said. “It was personal.”

No one knows for sure when their relationship commenced, but an insider says that the couple “discreetly” arranged encounters in hotels in the early days of their romance.

During Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, his familiar demeanor with his attorney Vasquez sparked rumors of a relationship. Vasquez, for her part, headed off that talk, telling People the hearsay was “sexist” and “unethical.”

As for the hug?

“I’m tactile,” she said. “What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that,” she said. “This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him.”

Vasquez added, “And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

What can Johnny do? The lawyers just love him.

