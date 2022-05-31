Depp Trial: Johnny’s Living Big, Jurors Are Confused and Amber Hides

Johnny Depp didn’t let the prospect of losing $100 million to ex-wife Amber Heard’s counterclaim to his $50 million defamation suit cramp his style. Instead, he’s been living high off the hog at the Ritz-Carlton in McClean, Virginia.

As Fox News reports, after a long day of mutually assured destruction in the courthouse, Depp retires in grand fashion to his five-star accommodations conveniently located just 15 minutes from the Fairfax County Courthouse. Of an evening, Depp enjoys the fare at the The Palm about 100 yards from the hotel entrance, where sources say he favors the $35 chicken Parmigiana and that he normally drops $1000 on fancy red wines.

Depp waits until the normal crowd clears out before emerging to dine with personal security, attorneys, and other people in his employ. In fact, the restaurant just added Depp’s caricature to its impressive collection.

After closing arguments on Friday, however, Depp apparently grew weary of living it up in a tiny town and jaunted off to England, where he got together with guitarist Jeff Beck—yes, Jeff Beck—and made a surprise appearance at his show in Sheffield. The next night, the two played together at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

“He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” the former Yardbirds guitarist said in introduction.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is doing some escaping of her own. The actress owns a three-bed, three bath in the unassuming Mojave Desert town of Yucca Valley, which she purchased for $1 million in 2019, but never moved into until this year, reports Dirt. The home is not secluded 120 miles from Los Angeles, Heard’s name isn’t even on the deed but, according to the site, a mysterious trust linked to Heard makes it clear that it’s her own Fortress of Solitude.

Meanwhile, the jury resumed deliberations in the defamation trial on Tuesday and they were a tad flustered. Depp is suing over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard described herself as a domestic abuse victim. On Tuesday, the jury asked Judge Penney Azcarate to clarify one of eight questions it needs to answer to decide if Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed.

As the New York Post reports, the question was whether they found the headline of the op-ed (“I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath”) to be false. The jury wanted to know if the question related to just the headline itself or to the entire op-ed. Judge Azcarate said she would instruct the jurors that they were to consider the headline only, and not the op-ed as a whole.

“The statement is the headline and not the entire op-ed,” Azcarate said.

Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million for statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling Heard’s allegations an “abuse hoax.”

