John Wick’s Suit, Kobe’s Jacket, Elvira’s Dress: Inside One Auction That’s A Fanatic’s Dream

If you missed your chance to dress up on Halloween but are dying to channel your inner Rocky, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark or John Wick, now’s your chance. December 2 marks the opening of Julien’s Auctions’ series of Hollywood and sports-related related auctions that are expected to fetch anywhere from $25 to $300,000 per artifact, with $6 million expected to be brought in overall.

The thousands of rare goodies making their way to the auction block include black droog boots worn in A Clockwork Orange, a studio microphone used by Mel Blanc, a pair of Roxy III boxing gloves, and a limited edition Los Angeles Lakers jacket made for Kobe Bryant. There’s also a Hugh Hefner signed first issue of Playboy Magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover, clothing worn by Elizabeth Taylor in the sixties, Lucille Ball department store receipts and a custom gown worn by Sandra Bullock in Forces of Nature.

Spanning several days, the auctions are divided into Hollywood: Icons and Idols (Dec 2, 3); property from the estates of iconic voice actor Mel Blanc (Bugs Bunny, Barney Rubble) and legendary actor, writer and director Carl Reiner (Dec 3); property from Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (Dec 4) and Sylvester Stallone (Dec 5); and Sports: Icons and Idols (Dec 6).

Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, who stopped by Julien’s earlier this week, told Los Angeles magazine why she was auctioning her collection which includes several Elvira dresses, a silver-tone leather costume worn in Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and a photo signed by legendary rock band Queen.

“I’d been collecting stuff for years and storing it and I was thinking, ‘What am I doing with all this stuff in storage? It’s not displayed. It’s in a box somewhere. Why am I hanging on to it?’” she says. “I thought it was time to let it out there and let fans see it and let fans get a little piece of Elvira.”

Ironically, despite Elvira’s cult icon status, Peterson originally thought the campy character was ridiculous when she was hired in 1981 to host horror movie television show Elvira’s Movie Macabre on local Los Angeles TV station KJH channel 9. With her wicked sense of humor, smarts and love of horror, however, Elvira quickly became a beloved phenomenon, which caught Peterson by surprise. “Oh, hell no, I didn’t think it would go in that direction,” she says. “I thought I’d be an out of work actress with one gig at a local station that didn’t pay anything. I thought it was a disaster that was never going to work, but I guess it worked out because I’m still doing it 40 years later.”

As she gazes at the extensive Elvira collection that she’s just days away from selling, Peterson quips that in a moment of remorse, she might be tempted to bid on one of her own items. Now, what could be more fun than getting into a bidding war with Elvira?

John Wick’s Suit

John Wick: Chapter 2 Keanu Reeves stunt costume with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum stunt sword and cleave props

Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000

The Expendables’s Coat

Sylvester Stallone “Barney Ross” coat from The Expendables

Estimate: $6,000 – $8,000

Rocky Life-sized Figure

Sylvester Stallone Rocky life-sized Planet Hollywood display figure

One of four that were created

Estimate: $5,000 – $7,000

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Robert Patrick “T-1000” bullet-ridden police shirt

Estimate: $3,000 – $7,000

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl chalice and coin props

Estimate: $800 – $1,000

Point Break’s Surfboard

Point Break screen-used surfboard signed by Patrick Swayze

Estimate: $10,000 – $20,000

Mel Blanc’s Microphone and Leather Jacket

Mel Blanc long-used studio microphone (no longer working) and custom-designed brown leather bomber jacket

Estimate for microphone: $4,000 – $6,0000

Estimate for leather jacket: $600 – $800

Batman & Robin‘s “Mr. Freeze” Facial Prosthetic

Batman & Robin Arnold Schwarzenegger Mr. Freeze facial prosthetic

Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000

Batman & Robin‘s Throwing Bird Prop

Batman & Robin Chris O’Donnell “Robin” throwing bird prop

Estimate: $4,000 – $6,000

Elvira’s Movie Macabre Dress

Cassandra Peterson with one of three original dresses she wore as Elvira on Elvira’s Movie Macabre

Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000 (but bids are already up to $5,000)

Elvira’s Santa Costume

Elvira screen and photo-worn Santa Claus Costume

Estimate: $600 – $800

Signed Photo of Queen

Cassandra Peterson’s Queen photo signed by Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon

Estimate: $200 – $300

A Clockwork Orange Boots

A Clockwork Orange droog boots worn by James Marcus as “Georgie”

$8,000 – $10,000

Rambo’s Knife

Rambo Sylvester Stallone “John Rambo” knife

Estimate: $10,000 – $20,000

Knott’s Scary Farm Dresses

a) Elvira stage worn tassel twirling costume from final Knott’s Scary Farm

Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000

b) Elvira stage worn black beaded gown worn in Knott’s Scary Farm

Estimate: $600 – $800

Rocky III’s Boxing Gloves

Sylvester Stallone “Rocky Balboa” boxing gloves from Rocky III

Estimate: $10,000 – $20,000

L.A. Lakers Jacket Made for Kobe Bryant

Original 2000 Los Angeles Lakers limited edition sportsman jacket made for Kobe Bryant, signed by Jeff Hamilton who designed it

Estimate: $30,000 – $50,000

Pulp Fiction Suit

Pulp Fiction John Travolta “Vincent Vega” worn suit

Estimate: $20,000 – $40,000

Accordion in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Custom designed accordion played by Vlasta Krsek, the “International Queen of Polka,” in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000

Spider-Man 2′s Claw

Spider-Man 2 hero claw used by “Doctor Octopus” played by Alfred Molina

Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000

Auctions start at 10am daily

Julien’s Auctions

257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Phone: (310) 836-1818

Website: juliensauctions.com

