Joel McHale to Host GO Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood Benefit Event (Exclusive)

The nonprofit will receive 100 percent of the event’s net proceeds, which go towards helping vulnerable children around the world

Comedian and actor Joel McHale will serve as host for Vintage Hollywood’s 20th-anniversary event, in collaboration with the nonprofit organization GO Campaign, Los Angeles magazine can report exclusively.

GO Campaign has continually strode to improve the lives of vulnerable children, operating on a global scale and partnering with Local Heroes. This is not their first time acting as the beneficiary for Vintage Hollywood, as in 2019 they raised more than $400,000 in support of 18 of GO Campaign’s Local Heroes—a group of individuals around the world who specialize in running programs to improve the lives of over 3,000 children in underserved communities.

100 percent of the net proceeds collected from the Vintage Hollywood event will go towards GO Campaign’s work in Southern California and their Local Heroes.

“After two years at home, we’re thrilled to come together in-person to support our Los Angeles community,” said Scott Fifer, Founder and CEO of GO Campaign. “Though our work is global, much of the funds we raise with Vintage Hollywood will be directly poured back into the community around us, supporting Los Angeles children to make sure they have every opportunity to thrive.”

Locally, GO Campaign has provided mentorship and support to further the educational value of students in Crenshaw, offered on-the-ground relief to hundreds of families located at the Diego-Tijuana border, established a crucial anti-bullying program for students in Watts, and set up a thorough tutoring program for elementary students in Lincoln Heights.

“One of the things that made me love Los Angeles when I moved here 33 years ago was the close-knit restaurant community and its unflagging interest in giving back to the city,” said Suzanne Tracht, a female chef that has consistently worked with the nonprofit. “GO Campaign and their mission to improve the lives of orphans and at-risk children is such a worthy cause. I can’t wait to get to work!”

The event—on June 11 at The Park Santa Monica—will offer a long list of activities, such as a showcase of some of the area’s top wineries and feature foods and a carefully curated silent auction. Participants in the auction will have the chance to bid on a multitude of rewards, including a stay at Belmond’s El Encanto luxury resort in Santa Barbara, CA, an exclusive private tour of the famous Jay Leno’s Garage, an opportunity to kick back and relax with a spa treatment at Beverly Hills’ Belladonna, and one-of-a-kind Chilewich textiles.

McHale will be in the company of Go Campaign’s Changemakers—a collection of young and influential voices in entertainment who work alongside the organization. Brianne Howey, Geraldine Viswanathan, Torrance Coombs, Mika Abdalla, and Davida Williams are some of the names amongst the Changemakers.

Over the years, Vintage Hollywood has been a staple in the practice of supporting charitable organizations all across Southern California. Since 2002, they have raised more than $4.1 million to benefit organizations such as Save the Children, United Friends of the Children, and OPCC.

Single tickets for this year’s event start at $350 and can be purchased here.

