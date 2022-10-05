Jinkies! Scooby-Doo Sleuth Velma Dinkley is Officially Gay

Ending decades of speculation, meddling Scooby-Doo-gooder Velma is explicitly a lesbian in the gang’s latest cartoon adventure
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! came out today—and so did Velma Dinkley.

The bespectacled, orange-turtlenecked Mystery Inc. member has long been the subject of speculation regarding her sexuality, but the new animated special confirms she likes girls, Variety reported, noting “it’s long been an open secret among fans and ‘Scooby-Doo’ creatives that Velma is gay.”

Two snippets from the new movie celebrate Velma’s attraction to the character of Coco Diablo.

Velma, and Scooby-Doo, fans reacted with delight, if not surprise:

Others have tried to let Velma out of the closet in years past, and been denied. Director James Gunn wrote the screenplay for the 2002 live action movie and its 2004 sequel, which starred Linda Cardellini as Velma. He says the studio shut him down when he tried to write her as gay:

And Tony Cervone, a Warner Bros. animator and director who produced the Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated! series that ran from 2010-2013, gave gay Velma a shout out on Instagram during 2020 Pride, Variety reports. “I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

It’s not yet clear whether the upcoming Mindy Kaling-produced Velma series, an animated HBO Max show in which the titular sleuth is South Asian and will be voiced by Kaling, will continue to explore Velma’s newly-out love life.

Meanwhile, Peanuts fans are urging patience regarding their own beloved butch icons.

