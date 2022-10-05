Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! came out today—and so did Velma Dinkley.

The bespectacled, orange-turtlenecked Mystery Inc. member has long been the subject of speculation regarding her sexuality, but the new animated special confirms she likes girls, Variety reported, noting “it’s long been an open secret among fans and ‘Scooby-Doo’ creatives that Velma is gay.”

Two snippets from the new movie celebrate Velma’s attraction to the character of Coco Diablo.

A new viral clip from the upcoming #ScoobyDoo movie, Trick Or Treat, has FINALLY confirmed that #Velma is a lesbian! 💞 pic.twitter.com/uyq9butNmb — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 4, 2022

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Velma, and Scooby-Doo, fans reacted with delight, if not surprise:

daphne and velma are the colors of the lesbian flag pic.twitter.com/0zb6PjzVzT — for sapphics (@forsapphic) October 4, 2022

Anyone finally "confirming" that Velma is a lesbian would be like if someone finally confirmed that Bert and Ernie are a couple… WE ALREADY KNEW!!! https://t.co/XXj0H2LGyn — DanDemonium😈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@DanDDoes) October 4, 2022

If you're angry that Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian, perhaps it's time to look inward. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 4, 2022

velma getting her lesbian debut after five decades thank u 🧡🤍💖 pic.twitter.com/1vxRaalwnG — reese 🍂 (@kayochins) October 4, 2022

Others have tried to let Velma out of the closet in years past, and been denied. Director James Gunn wrote the screenplay for the 2002 live action movie and its 2004 sequel, which starred Linda Cardellini as Velma. He says the studio shut him down when he tried to write her as gay:

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he “tried” to make Velma a lesbian: "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down." https://t.co/iSVpWxgTc0 pic.twitter.com/4o11Zxny24 — Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2022

And Tony Cervone, a Warner Bros. animator and director who produced the Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated! series that ran from 2010-2013, gave gay Velma a shout out on Instagram during 2020 Pride, Variety reports. “I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

It’s not yet clear whether the upcoming Mindy Kaling-produced Velma series, an animated HBO Max show in which the titular sleuth is South Asian and will be voiced by Kaling, will continue to explore Velma’s newly-out love life.

Meanwhile, Peanuts fans are urging patience regarding their own beloved butch icons.

Yes, Velma is officially a lesbian. But stop pressuring Peppermint Patty and Marcie to make it official. They will do it on their own time. It's their right! pic.twitter.com/fgk66TNV1e — Goof™ / Mets Fan in Philly™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) October 4, 2022

