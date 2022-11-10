Epstein Victim ‘May Have Made a Mistake’ in Accusing Alan Dershowitz

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked as a teenager as part of the underage sex ring run by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his socialite gal pal and fellow groomer Ghislaine Maxell, accused law professor and former O.J. Simpson defense attorney Alan Dershowitz of sexually abusing her as a teen. On Tuesday, upon settling a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz, she says she “may have made a mistake” in leveling the accusations against him in the first place, the New York Times reports.

In a joint statement disclosing the settlement, Giuffre said, “I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

The statement marks the end of litigation between Giuffre and Dershowitz—who had sued each other—as well as two other lawsuits relating to Giuffre’s accusation.

Giuffre had sued Dershowitz, who also successfully represented accused wife-killer Claus von Bülow, because she felt his statements in response to her underage abuse allegations—namely, that they are not true—were defamatory. Her lawyer said the settlement had been reached but did not comment on her statement. She first filed the defamation lawsuit in 2019.

“She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combating the evil of sex trafficking,” Dershowitz his own statement, the Times reports.

Dershowitz has always denied the allegations.

The terms Giuffre’s settlement with Mr. Dershowitz were not immediately clear on Tuesday, though the statement and the court filing do not state that any payments have been made by either party.

Dershowitz’s ties to his late friend Epstein go way back. The attorney defended Epstein after his initial arrest in 2005 that had him charged with sex trafficking. In 2008, he reportedly helped garner an ultra-lenient plea deal with work release for Epstein.

In Giuffre’s unpublished memoir, The Billionaire Playboy Club, Business Insider reports—first made known in unsealed court documents in a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell—she details the two years she spent in Epstein’s sex ring. She was expected to have sex with Epstein and Maxwell “on command,” as well as with Epstein’s clients. She got into the situation when, working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at age 17, Maxwell approached her and asked if she’d like to try out for a position as Epstein’s on-call masseuse.

In the memoir, she recounts three alleged episodes with Prince Andrew. The royal with an apparent foot fetish would start by “adorning my young body, particularly my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches.” And then, wrote Giuffre, “It wasn’t hard to get him wound up to the point where he just wanted to have the rest of me so we dried off from the cold and retired to my bedchambers for the longest 10 minutes of my life.”

She filed a lawsuit against the little prince, accusing him of raping her when she was 17. The suit was settled in February. Prince Andrew did not admit guilt; instead, he released a statement saying that he “regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

And before Epstein corpse was found in a Manhattan jail cell with a cause of death that was ruled a suicide, Giuffre brought suit against him as well—for sexually abusing her when she was 15, for getting her into prostitution, and for passing her around sexually amongst his friends. She received a then-sealed settlement of $500,000.

In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking teens with Epstein.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today.