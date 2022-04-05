Jason Momoa ‘Just Wishes’ Will Smith Never Slapped Chris Rock

“Will worked so hard his whole career and Chris Rock is amazing,” the actor tells LA Mag at the premiere of ”Ambulance”

Jason Momoa wants all of the Oscar drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock to be left in the past.

“I just wish it never happened,” Momoa told Los Angeles magazine at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum. “Will worked so hard his whole career and Chris Rock is amazing, I don’t know.”

In case you were living under a rock this past week, Smith stunned the Academy and viewers alike when he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after an off-colored joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Minutes later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor and proceeded to make a speech about how love will make people do the craziest things. The speech also included apologies to just about everyone but Rock.

The following morning, Rock’s apology finally arrived in a social media post to Smith’s account. Rock decided to not press charges, and days of ‘he said, he said’ regarding if Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after he displayed violence on national television begun to ensue. Five days later, Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy.

Momoa typically tries to avoid Hollywood drama at all costs so he didn’t have a strong opinion on the right thing to do in the aftermath of the slap, but he just ultimately “hopes it all figures itself out.”

“Violence is definitely not the answer, but I’m sure he’s very sorry for it,” Momoa said.

Momoa stepped out for the premiere of Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Hollywood, California. Though the actor doesn’t have a role in the action-packed film, he wanted to support Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who co-starred with him in “Aquaman.”

“[Michael Bay movies] are just fun,” Momoa said. “It’s like the epitome of Hollywood movies. Blockbuster, fun, action, crazy.”

Universal Pictures’ “Ambulance” starring Jake Gyllenhaal hits theaters this Friday.

