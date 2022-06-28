Maniac! Surprise Jan. 6 Witness Says Trump Fought Guard, Threw Dishes

“I’m the effing president, take me to the Capitol now!” Trump commanded when he realized he was being driven away from the riot

A “furious” Donald Trump wanted to be with his people on January 6, 2021 and nothing was going to stop him.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, had a front-row seat to his Chief Executive tantrum on the day of the insurrection, she revealed in her surprise witness testimony to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee on Tuesday, the Wrap reports.

In the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Hutchinson and White House officials had heard of threats of violence.

“I was scared,” she testified, adding that she “had deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it.” Hutchinson said. It was Jan. 2, she said, when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told her that things were “happening” and could get ugly at the Capitol building a few days later.

Hutchinson claims that Giuliani himself told her, “Things might get really bad.”

The day of Jan. 6, Hutchinson told the committee, Trump’s rampaged was such that he could not or would not stick to his scheduled plans throughout the day, creating chaos in the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump hardly seemed to care about the frightening events unfolding—from the violence outside the Capitol to the trespassing, to the chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”

“He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong,” Hutchinson remembered hearing, according the Wrap.

Hutchinson explained that Trump was angry that his Jan. 6 rally venue on the ellipse wasn’t full, and wanted all attendees in the area to get inside the rally space. When told that several people weren’t being let through because they had weapons, Trump said, “They’re not here to hurt me.”

Hutchinson further quoted Trump as saying, “I don’t care that they have weapons… let the people in… Take the fucking [security points] away… then they can march to the Capitol.”

Describing what happened after Trump famously told the crowd he was going to “join” them in a march to the Capitol, Hutchinson said it wasn’t in the plans and Trump was “irate” when he discovered his limo was heading back to the West Wing.

Hutchinson, who wasn’t riding in the vehicle but said she spoke with two people who were, claims Trump yelled, “I’m the effing president, take me to the Capitol now!”

Trump then reached between the seats and grabbed the steering wheel, according to Hutchinson. The security officer behind the wheel told Trump sternly to get his hand off the steering wheel when Trump “lunged” at the head of his security detail, sitting in the other seat. The man tried to stop the 2020 loser and ended up striking him “around the clavicle.”

Later, once Trump and Hutchinson were at the White House, she said she saw “ketchup dripping down the wall, and a shattered plate.”

It had been hurled, of course, by Trump, upon learning that William Barr told the media that he had seen no widespread evidence of election fraud.

“Was this the only instance where the President threw dishes?” committee co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney asked.

“It’s not,” Hutchinson replied. “There were several times during my tenure when he would throw dishes, or flip a tablecloth.”

Hutchinson is unique in that she witnessed everything from Trump’s reactions to the Capitol riot to GOP legislators looking for pardons after the smoke had cleared. She met with committee investigators multiple times to describe what she saw on Jan. 6.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.