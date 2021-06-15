James Corden Is Being Called Out for a Segment Mocking Asian Foods

Thousands of people have signed a petition asking late-night host James Corden to give it a rest with a culturally insensitive Late Late Show segment featuring a variety of “gross” foods, many of which happen to be popular in Asian countries.

Called “Spill Your Guts,” the segment gives celebrity guests the option of answering a tough question or consuming one of a handful of food items they’ve been presented with. On a recent episode, fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s spread included balut, fertilized duck eggs popular in Filipino culture, and century eggs, a delicacy in China.

“It’s really disgusting,” Corden adds after Kimmel responds with disgust to the look and smell of everything in front of him. “It’s horrific.”

In a post that ended up going viral with 2.5 million views, TikTok user Kim Saira wrote, “They’re calling Asian food disgusting on live TV. Huh. This is literally racist.”

Apparently, lots of people agree. Saira’s petition, which also asks for an apology and a donation to organizations that support Asian-owned businesses, had nearly 27,000 signatures as of Monday evening.

In a subsequent TikTok video, Saira clarified that she didn’t want to “cancel” Corden, she just wants accountability. Using a video of him excoriating fat shamers as an example, Saira writes, “He has experience speaking up for oppressed communities… I believe he is capable of owning up, learning, & changing the segment… Accountability culture > cancel culture.”

