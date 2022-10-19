Restauranteur Keith McNally’s Balthazar is located right in the middle of Soho, New York City, and has something for everyone. On the weekends, it’s the hip crowd there for buzzy brunches and hip dinners that go late into the night. Weekday breakfasts are still the place for power meetups among the media set. And apparently the French eatery is a favorite of James Corden, the star of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Only, he’s behaved so abominably at this restaurant (and McNally’s previous restaurant) that McNally 86’d him, according to the Los Angeles Times—and yes, he has receipts.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” announced McNally Monday on Instagram, although those tweets have been deleted. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

“I don’t often 86 a customer [McNally has, though, one example being former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter] but today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.” McNally then referred to two managers’ reports regarding Corden.

The first, dated in June, had Corden finding a hair in his food and showing it to an “apologetic” manager. Not one to be appeased, Corden demanded, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our of drinks so far.” Otherwise, Corden threatened, he would write “nasty reviews” of the restaurant on Yelp.

In the second report, which took place in October, Corden came to Balthazar with his wife. Her dish came out not to her liking, and was sent back and re-done—but sent back out with home fries instead of salad. That’s when Corden began yelling at the server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

But Corden must be a big fan of Balthazar, because his ban lasted less than 24 hours since he apologized “profusely” and was unbanned by McNally Tuesday, according to Variety.

“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote on Instagram again. “Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his “Late Late Show” for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”

Well, that was nice of McNally! But Corden, not everyone will let you off so early. Dig the comments section from your Reddit “Ask Me Anything” from three years ago.

From wutang_tacos:

“Hey James. You won’t remember me but me and my friends sat at a table next to you and Harry Styles + some others in Manchurian Legends in London’s Chinatown about 6 years ago. We didn’t bother you but you were a massively entitled cunt who yelled and treated the waitstaff like shit and when one of my party politely suggested you calm down, you got really aggressive and threatening (in a chubby way. Like a boozy panda.) So my question is this; why did Harry seem so cool, while you were such a massive throbbing bellend?”

So the alleged behavior is not confined to Balthazar, it seems.

