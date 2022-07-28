Ivana Trump Tried to Throw a Champagne Dinner Party for Rehab Pals

Suffering from “exhaustion,” the society queen was checked into a Malibu rehab under an assumed name, where she wanted to party

Ivana Trump went to rehab in Malibu, where she met another Ivana—Guinness heiress Ivana Lowell—who shared her experience with Airmail.

When Lowell found herself in rehab, she had no idea she’d also find herself sharing space with Ivana Trump, but if there ever was a detox where one might run into Ivana, it was there. The unnamed Malibu treatment center wasn’t your no-frills, tough-love joints, but a “wellness” rehab, where treatment therapists dressed in white linens, and treatment included wheatgrass, aromatherapy, and psychodrama classes.

Early in her stay, Lowell encountered a tall, blonde woman. When she introduced herself, it got Trump’s attention.

“Ivana? You too are called Ivana?”

From there, they were fast friends. Lowell discovered that Trump was in rehab for vague reasons. She was staying at the facility with a younger male companion who called himself “Roberto.” She didn’t attend group or AA meetings (she preferred lunch or shopping with Roberto), and she insisted on being called an assumed name, “Maria.” When pressed, Trump said she was being treated for that old chestnut of celebrity ailments: “Exhaustion, darlink, our exhaustion.”

Trump spilled about her often-broke real estate tycoon ex-husband during group therapy.

“She talked honestly, candidly, and at great length about the abusive marriage she had been in, how much she had suffered at the hands of this man, and how much she hated him,” wrote Lowell. The other clients remained blissfully unaware of this man’s identity.

When Trump’s last day at the facility came, she decided to throw a dinner party to celebrate.

“Darlink, tonight is going to be my treat. I am taking us all out to dinner,” Ivana told her new friend Ivana. “There is a fabulous restaurant right on the water, and the food is divine. I think we all deserve a treat, don’t you?”

A few select people were chosen to go along with Lowell, Trump, and Roberto to the restaurant. A rehab chaperone tagged along, but Trump “made him disappear.” After some food, Ivana raised a glass of champagne to the group, and asked the waiter to fill everyone’s glasses.

Before anybody could break their sobriety, Lowell stood up, reminding her fellow clients that their treatment had cost a fortune. “If you touch that glass of champagne, it will be the most expensive drink you have ever had,” she said. No one drank—except Trump, who was went bottoms up!

The next day, as Trump was due to leave, she pulled Lowell aside and gave her a gift. It was a bottle of perfume—her own brand, naturally: “an elegant, heart-shaped bottle boldly labeled IVANA.”

