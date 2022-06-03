Is Tom Cruise the Biggest Movie Star in the World? We Asked the Experts

”What I always say about Tom Cruise is that he’s a man playing God who might believe it’s the other way around,” according to one journalist

Tom Cruise‘s high-flying sequel Top Gun: Maverick soared past industry expectations at the box office this past weekend, taking in more than $160 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Though Cruise has been around since the early ’80s, it was the first $100 million opening of his career. Not bad for a sequel to a 36-year-old movie led by a nearly 60-year-old action hero.

The success of Top Gun: Maverick has begged the question of whether Tom Cruise is the biggest movie star in the world. I would say he absolutely is, for countless reasons, but this isn’t about me. Instead, I decided to ask some of Hollywood’s top reporters and critics for their take on the pecking order in Hollywood.

The specific question I posed to the experts was, “Is Tom Cruise the world’s biggest movie star? Why or why not, and if not, then who is?” Asked for further clarification, respondents were instructed to interpret “biggest” and “movie star” however they saw fit.

While Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, and Dwayne Johnson frequently came up in conversation, one younger female respondent who asked not to be identified argued that Brad Pitt is, in fact, a bigger movie star than Tom Cruise — though I sensed a different attitude towards Cruise from her generation. Personally, I think of Pitt as a character actor in the body of a leading man, while Cruise is a pure, uncut Movie Star in my book, but I digress.

There’s another way in which Cruise separates himself from the pack, which THR’s Scott Feinberg speaks to in his response below, and those are the responsibilities that come with being a movie star these days. It’s not enough to just deliver onscreen, you have to play the game offscreen as well, and no one handles a global press tour quite like Cruise, as evidenced by his recent push for Maverick.

I’ll let the experts take it from here, and we’ll gladly update this piece as more responses trickle in.

Owen Gleibergman, Variety

“In terms of legend, presence, talent, superfan excitement, and sheer global karmic celebrity pow, I’m not sure if I’d say that Tom Cruise is a bigger movie star than Brad Pitt. But Pitt, right now, is the only one who can match him. And Cruise has emerged as our most complete movie star. He’s the only one left who fulfills every definition, stretching back to the days of the studio system, of what a movie star is — an actor whose very presence transforms a movie into an event. Cruise, obviously, has had his ups and downs, but he has worked tirelessly for 40 years to make himself into the living embodiment of that larger-than-life old-school Hollywood force. As the extraordinary success of Top Gun: Maverick confirms, he has more or less succeeded.”

Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter

I think I do [believe Cruise is the biggest star]. The reality is that even if this is his biggest opening, he has consistently opened movies for longer than anybody else going right now. There are other people who have had stretches, and you could find amazing runs from Harrison Ford or Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt, so maybe Cruise isn’t consistently doing $150 million opening weeks, but he’s consistently been solid, and at this point, that’s all that most studios would hope for. And the fact that’s that he has a seventh Mission: Impossible movie coming on the heels of Top Gun has to be pretty exciting for the studio behind that. If I were looking for the safest bet of success at the moment, I can’t think of anyone I’d feel more comfortable betting on. Additionally, a lot of people are reluctant to do the old kind of hitting-the-ground publicity that for years was required to open a movie, but he obviously gets it because he’ll happily go around the world to sell a movie, and he is the greatest asset a marketing and publicity team could have because you don’t have to pull teeth to get him to do things. Sure, he’s somewhat selective because there are topics he doesn’t want to discuss, but that hasn’t hurt the performance of Maverick.

Justin Kroll, Deadline

“As of right now, I still lean Leo [DiCaprio], who has never needed franchises to still put asses in seats and has taste as good as any superstar when it comes to material. Also if we are to judge Cruise today, his most recent non-sequel was American Made, which disappointed at the box office, so it’s hard to say that whatever he does never misses.

That said, a case can be made that the [idea of the] movie star only [still] exists because of Cruise, because stars were judged differently prior to his entrance into the biz and never judged the same after he became one. He is the Tom Brady of movie stars, not just because of his success, but the longevity of his career, as he has found ways to adapt to each change in the industry while also not giving in to what others have had to do.

Even when he does a franchise, the studios only say ‘yes’ because of Cruise, not because they are based on properties with built-in fanbases. On top of that, no star is more involved in producing the films he is filming — not Leo, Denzel [Washington], Robert Downey Jr., or [Matt] Damon. He’s a true unicorn, [the kind of] talent we may never see again once he’s finally filmed his last movie.”