Inside the Hollywood Bowl’s First-Ever Juneteenth Celebration (Photos)

Several Juneteenth events took place across Los Angeles over the holiday weekend, but none was more star-studded than the celebration that took place on Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl.

Nearly 18,000 people converged at the iconic music venue to celebrate the nation’s youngest holiday and to witness live performances from artists like Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mickey Guyton, Bell Biv DeVoe, Mary Mary, The Roots, Billy Porter, Khalid, and more. The Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom event—the first ever at the Hollywood Bowl—also featured a historic presentation from The Re-Collective Orchestra, led by Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge, marking the first-ever performance of an all-Black symphony orchestra in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. Dancers with Debbie Allen’s dance academy put on a memorable performance as well.

Though each of the artists performed no more than three songs, the energy of the event remained high—and seemingly on schedule for the live broadcast on CNN—and felt like a family reunion. In attendance were groups of friends, couples, some families who also celebrated Father’s Day, which also fell on Sunday, and several celebrities. But even if someone attended alone, the vibe was so joyful and welcoming that you were bound to feel at home.

The sold out, all-ages show, was produced in partnership with the LA Phil, Live Nation Urban, and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The party also offered guest appearances and special presenters—both live and pre-recorded—from President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Debbie Allen, actor Tisha Campbell, comedian Leslie Jones, activist Kendrick Sampson, and more.

Below we’ve compiled some of our favorite moments from the Juneteenth celebration.

Chaka Khan

Black Thought of The Roots

Michelle Williams

Lucky Daye

Ne-Yo

Bell Biv DeVoe

Mickey Guyton

Billy Porter

Mary Mary

Anthony Hamilton

D Smoke

