Inside the Hollywood Bowl’s First-Ever Juneteenth Celebration (Photos)

Several Juneteenth events took place across Los Angeles over the holiday weekend, but none was more star-studded than the celebration that took place on Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl.

Nearly 18,000 people converged at the iconic music venue to celebrate the nation’s youngest holiday and to witness live performances from artists like Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mickey Guyton, Bell Biv DeVoe, Mary Mary, The Roots, Billy Porter, Khalid, and more. The Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom event—the first ever at the Hollywood Bowl—also featured a historic presentation from The Re-Collective Orchestra, led by Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge, marking the first-ever performance of an all-Black symphony orchestra in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. Dancers with Debbie Allen’s dance academy put on a memorable performance as well.

Members of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Though each of the artists performed no more than three songs, the energy of the event remained high—and seemingly on schedule for the live broadcast on CNN—and felt like a family reunion. In attendance were groups of friends, couples, some families who also celebrated Father’s Day, which also fell on Sunday, and several celebrities. But even if someone attended alone, the vibe was so joyful and welcoming that you were bound to feel at home.

View of the audienceat the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Farah Sosa)

The sold out, all-ages show, was produced in partnership with the LA Phil, Live Nation Urban, and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The party also offered guest appearances and special presenters—both live and pre-recorded—from President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Debbie Allen, actor Tisha Campbell, comedian Leslie Jones, activist Kendrick Sampson, and more.

Below we’ve compiled some of our favorite moments from the Juneteenth celebration.

Chaka Khan 

Chaka Khan at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Farah Sosa)

Black Thought of The Roots

Black Thought of The Roots at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yoat the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Farah Sosa)

Bell Biv DeVoe

Bell Biv DeVoe at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Farah Sosa)

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Billy Porter

Billy Porter at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Farah Sosa)

Mary Mary

Mary Mary at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton at the Hollywood’s Bowl Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom event on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

D Smoke 

D Smoke at the Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom event at the Hollywood Bowl (Photo by Farah Sosa)

