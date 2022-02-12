Ahead of the show’s premiere, Peacock held an exclusive screening event with the cast and creator Morgan Cooper

Ahead of the Sunday premiere of Peacock’s new drama series Bel-Air—a modern-day reimagination of the beloved ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—the streaming service hosted an exclusive screening party on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

Held at a stunning Bel-Air mansion, guests were transported into the Banks’ family home, which featured interactive art installations to resemble the bedrooms of the show’s characters, a wall of iconic sneakers courtesy of Nike, and an immersive AR throne experience powered by Verizon. Chef Alex Hill also held cooking demonstrations on how to make a proper Philly cheesesteak sandwich, while DJ Corey Townes—the son of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s DJ Jazzy Jeff—provided the musical vibes before Grammy-nominated emcee, Jadakiss, wrapped up the event with an energetic performance.

In attendance at the star-studded gathering was Bel-Air’s creator, writer, and director, Morgan Cooper, who secured the T.V. deal after uploading a homegrown trailer—which quickly went viral—to showcase how he would rework the Will Smith-led sitcom for current times. The show’s cast, including leading man Jabari Banks (Will Smith), Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), were also at the event. Jazzy Jeff, who played Jazz in the original sitcom, made an appearance as well.

“My career started in the line of a Best Buy when I was 18 years old,” Cooper said Thursday after screening the first two episodes of the anticipated series. “I didn’t go to film school. I didn’t go to college. I bought a little Canon and built a career with it. So just know that it’s possible. You can do anything. Straight up.”

Bel-Air, which includes 10 hour long episodes, premieres on Super Bowl Sunday via Peacock. Below we’ve compiled some of our favorite moments from the exclusive event.

Bel-Air Members Enjoy Screening Event

From left to right, Simone Joy Jones (Lisa), Jabari Banks (Will Smith), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil Banks), and Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) enjoy entertainment at the Bel-Air screening party.

Jazz from Both Eras

Grammy award winning artist, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who played Jazz in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990) poses for a photo with Jordan L. Jones, who plays Jazz in the new Bel-Air series has (2022).

“The Show That Raised Us,” Says Bel-Air Creator

“This was made with love,” Cooper said about Bel-Air during Thursday’s event. “This was homemade.”

Jadakiss Closes Out Party With Performance

New York’s Jadakiss got everyone out of their seats when he closed out the Bel-Air experience with a lively performance.

Step Show by Alpha Phi Alpha

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha put on an entertaining show at Bel-Air event.

A Very Engaged Crowd Watches the New Series

Seated on a massive basketball court at the mansion, guests were able to watch the first two episodes of Bel-Air ahead of the Sunday premiere.

Wall of Iconic Kicks

An art installation courtesy of Nike displays pairs of Blazers and Jordan 1’s.

Uncle Phil for District Attorney

Adrian Holmes—who plays Will Smith’s uncle, Phillip Banks, in Bel-Air—poses with a sign promoting his fictional bid for district attorney.

A Home Fit for the Prince of Bel-Air

It was only right that the Bel-Air experience be held at an actual mansion. *Cues The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.*

A Fly Car to Match the Occassion

A shot of the car featured in Bel-Air overlooking the hills in Los Angeles.

