Among the featured personalities at pre-game festivities were former baseball player Billy Bean, JoJo Siwa, Gigi Gorgeous, as well as Asian pop star Wils—who performed the national anthem

This year marks the ninth annual Pride Night at Dodger Stadium celebrating L.A’s queer community to kick off Pride Month. The Dodgers Mets game honored notable queer activists, gay former player Glenn Burke, and various LGBTQ+ nonprofits in Los Angeles.

Last night’s festivities began with fans who purchased the pride night ticket package flooding into the Center Feild Plaza to dance to DJ Bowie Jane’s set. The crowd buzzed as attendees yanked on their new commemorative LGBTQ+ Dodger jerseys and crowded the pavilion.

Fans of all ages came out to support the team they love as they danced, posed for photos, and snacked before the game began.

Maryann Rege and Lori Abosch came to celebrate setting the date for their wedding this upcoming September. The two were hip-bumping to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and enjoying chocolate-covered bananas as they waited for the game to begin.

“This is our first pride anything together, so this is a big deal for us,” Rege told LAMag. When asked their first and last names, she said, “The first name is better, last name together.”

The excitement was palpable walking through the crowd of Dodger fanatics, and the fans were serving looks. Some sported rainbow glitter while others wore rainbow flags as capes. Jeff Carta even styled his beard to celebrate Pride with his daughter. He smiled ear to ear when he talked about the celebration.

“[I] love it. How could you not love it? It’s one of the most exciting nights here, right?” Carta said.

The pregame ceremonies began a half-hour before the game and among the featured personalities were former player Billy Bean, singer Jojo Siwa, as well as transgender activist and influencer Gigi Gorgeous. Gay Asian popstar Wils then sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the crowd to kick off the game. Wils was dropped by his Singapore-based record label in 2019 after telling them he planned to come out as gay and has since become a prominent advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Afterward, former player Glenn Burke’s family took to the field to honor the late Dodger player by throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Burke passed away of complications with AIDs in 1995 after being driven out of the MLB for his sexuality.

The game concluded with the Dodgers winning 6-1 against The New York Mets and a firework display.

