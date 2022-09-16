Three years between Expos is a long time for Disney fans, so after a pandemic delay, the air in Anaheim had a giddy excitement

On September 9, the biennial celebration of all things Disney, the D23 Expo, arrived at the Anaheim Convention Center following a lengthy delay. For three days, the venue saw every single of its 1.8 million square feet filled with panels, activations, cosplaying, fandom meet-ups, pin-trading, and an endless Disney fantasia.

Disney's D23 Expo 1 of 59

D23 was meant to take place in 2021, but with the pandemic still raging in the fall, the Expo, which brings Disney fanatics from around the world to the Southland, was postponed another year. Three years between Expos is a long time for Disney fans, so the air had a far more giddy excitement than in recent Expos past. It also means we’ll all will miss out on the Expo naming that would have been D23-23, but that isn’t too important…I suppose.

Founded in 2009 and run by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, this is the definitive, biennial celebration of all things Disney. In case you are wondering, D is for Disney, naturally, and the 23 references 1923, the year Disney founded the Walt Disney Company. From Friday at rope drop until Sunday’s crew group shot, the Disneyana Convention was filled with the requisite panels, pin trading, shopping, activations, and of course, cosplay; enjoy some of the best of D23’s three-day event.

