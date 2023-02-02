In Photos: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With Three New Attractions

Swelling crowds of revelers are descending on the Anaheim parks this week take in new projection displays and be among the first to experience a new ToonTown ride

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration began on Friday with three grand premieres at the Disneyland Resort, including new ToonTown ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as the Anaheim parks draw massive crowds celebrating a century of Disney.

The Jan. 27 opening of the new ride named for two of Disney’s absolute classic characters comes in advance of the park’s official re-opening of the ToonTown section on March 8. On the same day, the reimagining of the Disney and Pixar film-focused fountain projection extravaganza World of Color as World of Color One premiered at Disney California Adventure Park, and the new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys, featuring castle projections and fireworks, came to Disneyland.

On opening night, swelling crowds waiting to see Wondrous Journeys were so huge that the park announced that all viewing areas were closed to new guests well before the show started; meanwhile, the virtual queue for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway filled up instantly as guests queued up for over an hour to purchase special popcorn buckets and sippers. The purple 100th Anniversary Spirit Jersey was sold out well before the end of the day.

LAMag was there to hit all of these new Disney hotspots and check out all of the fireworks, decorations and merch. Enjoy it all here, in case you’re unable (or unwilling) to brave the crowds at Disneyland yourself.

