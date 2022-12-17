Ignoring Reality, San Bernardino Votes to Ponder Secession, Waste Time

San Bernardino can never, ever legally split from California, but that won’t stop some locals from exploring this stupid and futile gesture

Cooler heads did not prevail in San Bernardino this election season, as a wafer-thin majority voted to pursue seceding from California.

As the Associated Press reports, technically, a vote for County Measure EE on the San Bernardino County ballot in November was not a vote to secede but to let supervisors study the possibility of seceding. This should not take them long.

Article 4, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution says: “No new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

Not that practicality ever clouded the vision of those who proposed secession last summer. “I don’t know if there’s any hope for California,” Inland Empire real estate mogul Jeff Burum told a July meeting of San Bernardino’s County Board of Supervisors, starting the local movement.

Channeling frustration over economic hardship and a lack of state funding for this county of 2.2 million, Burum led his fellow residents in taking up the same quixotic charge others began in northern California and Oregon, where residents proposed forming their own State of Jefferson.

Burum had floated the name Inland for the new state rather than something more on-brand like Cucamonga or perhaps Freedonia. Such is local resentment of state government that his proposal won just enough votes in November to remain alive in the new year. Now, county administrators must form a committee to consider seceding, likely funding a comparative study of state funding for San Bernardino and other counties, which scholars toast as fine for resentment stoking, if little else.

“The state’s problems are not likely to be addressed by the jurisdictional chopping block,” William Deverell, director of the Huntington-USC Institute of California and the West told the AP. He cited the consensus-sapping hubris implicit in such a gesture. “If only this part of the state could go its own way, as we aren’t the root of the problem.”

Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney attests to the real pain behind such proposals. “A lot of Californians are unhappy in many ways,” he said, describing how record gas prices and rising costs of living and real estate make homeownership out of reach for many working-class families—none of which is improved with new state lines.

“The vote on secession was like smashing the china,” he said. “It’s a way of getting attention but in the end it doesn’t accomplish much.”

Ontario Mayor Paul Leon voiced his frustration to AP. “Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West,” he said.

How seceding improves this impression is something that apparently requires further study.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.