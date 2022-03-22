Ice Cube Shuts Down Rumor About ‘Friday’ Reboot

When a Twitter user posted that a ”Friday” reboot was in the works, the actor-rapper shut down the rumor with a simple tweet

A rumor that the fourth installment of Friday will soon be released via HBO Max has caught the attention of actor-rapper Ice Cube.

“A ‘Friday’ prequel is in the works for HBO max,” a user, who goes by @OhThatMarco, tweeted Monday morning. “Comedian druski and rapper Vince Staples are attached the lead roles.”

A ‘Friday’ prequel is in the works for HBO max. Comedian druski and rapper Vince Staples are attached the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/UsxUzdnMAB — . (@OhThatMarco) March 21, 2022

The user followed up with another tweet, claiming that Ice Cube’s son, who is also an actor, wrote the script, stating. “O’Shea Jackson Jr. the writer of the script says the Movie will go into production this sometime summer.”

Ice Cube, who played Craig Jones in the Friday film franchise, and co-wrote the stoner trilogy with DJ Pooh, reshared the tweet, adding: “This is blasphemy.”

Ice Cube’s son then responded with a simple, “CAP.”

The original user later retweeted one of their older posts that read: “Twitter is all about lying, joking and spreading misinformation,” along with a heart emoji, ultimately debunking their initial claim, Complex reports.

The original Friday debuted in 1995 and starred Ice Cube, comedian Chris Tucker as Smokey, as well as late actors John Witherspoon as Willie Jones and Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. as Deebo. The original was followed by Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002), which both starred Mike Epps as Day-Day.

Two decades later, there was talk that a fourth installment—tentatively titled Last Friday—was in the works, but according to the Wall Street Journal, disagreements between Ice Cube and WarnerMedia over the creative direction of the film halted production. The possibility of a reboot is made even less likely with the passing of Witherspoon and Lister.

During Witherspoon’s funeral in late 2019, Ice Cube delivered an emotional speech about his co-star, who played his “pops” in the franchise, saying that he regretted not making the movie before Witherspoon’s death.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made,” Ice Cube said, according to Hip Hop DX. “It’s not my fault. Some dumbass people in Hollywood at New Line Cinema, if you wanna… you can email Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener if you feel like I feel. Yeah, you punks had two scripts and you didn’t wanna do them.”

He added, “That’s the real. We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, who was rumored to star in the reboot, doesn’t appear to have responded to the post directly, but tweeted a few hours later: “Y’all kinda dumb on here.” Also, Druski tweeted an emoji of a baseball cap, indicating that the post was fabricated.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.