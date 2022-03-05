The How I Met Your Father experience will open it’s doors to their Los Angeles-based fans on March 11th in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District

The team behind the Hulu Original Series hit, How I Met Your Father have created a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring a slice of the show in New York to Los Angeles.

From March 11-13, fans will get the unique opportunity to step into the world of the Hulu series by screening the much-anticipated finale episode inside replica sets of Sophie and Valentina, and Sid and Jesse’s iconic apartments.

Furthermore, fans will walk away with exclusive mementos of the experience by getting photo-op moments from the show’s iconic sights such as a life-sized 42nd street Subway entrance and the brown stone exterior of the friend group’s apartment building.

Fans can reserve their spots for free here.

The standalone spinoff series from Josh Radnor’s How I Met Your Mother, shows Sophie (Hilary Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults viewers back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want in life, and how to fall in love during a time of dating apps, limitless options, and plenty of distractions.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.