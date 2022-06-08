How ‘Love Victor’ Star Michael Cimino Learned to Ignore Homophobic Threats Over His Role

”I don’t really need to care about what everyone thinks about me 24/7,” actor tells LAMag

Michael Cimino, the star of Hulu’s LGBTQ+ themed rom-com Love, Victor, previously received homophobic threats when he booked the role in 2020. Now, the 22-year-old actor chalks the words up to ignorance and ignores the haters.

“To be honest, I don’t really check because I realized that with that kind of stuff, it’s better to just ignore it,” Cimino told Los Angeles.

“Even though they say ignorance is a voice, it really isn’t in certain circumstances,” he added. “You don’t need to know everything, and with this in particular, I don’t need to know what’s going on all the time. I don’t really need to care about what everyone thinks about me 24/7.”

The beloved series third and final season comes in the midst of Pride Month, a time Cimino hopes everyone can “embrace who they are as a person.”

“I feel like sometimes, especially depending on where you grew up, being part of the LGBT community can be very isolating if people don’t understand who you are or support who you are,” Cimino said. “But when you are surrounded by a bunch of people in a huge community that supports you and loves you and has very similar stories, you realize that you’re not alone and that’s very validating.”

Similarly, the upcoming season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery—not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Now that filming has wrapped on the series, Cimino has one thing left to say to his beloved character that helped him rise to fame.

“I’d definitely just say thank you to him because this has just been such a crazy experience and I’m super glad that it’s all happened,” he concluded.

Love, Victor Season 3 premieres Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+.

