Hollywood Hills ‘Hype House’ Mansion Hits the Market for $50,000 a Month

The 16,000 square-foot property is as extravagant as the TikTok influencers who were previously housed there

If you’ve got $50,000 to spare each month and are eager to live the influencer lifestyle, the “Hype House” mansion in the Hollywood Hills is the perfect place to burn your petty cash, TMZ reports.

Actually, the 16,000 square-foot pad is listed at a mere $49,500 per month, leaving the next tenants an extra $500 to toss at poors if it suits them. The property was formerly home to the Hype House, a TikTok-based group of young, attractive influencers that blew up back in 2019.

But that price tag isn’t based on reputation alone. The property features 10 bedrooms to choose from, plus 16 bathrooms—essential for any content-producing soiree. Other amenities include a movie theater, a nightclub with a full bar, a gym, three sports bars, and a high-speed elevator.

Of course, this mansion used to belong to L.A.’s most popular influencers, it obviously also comes with top-of-the-line lighting, a sound system, and a recording studio—as “recording artist/producer” is one of the top pretend jobs on any influencer’s resume.

Who knows, with that setup even a batch of old, not-so-pretty renters might produce monetize-able clips to rival the house’s former occupants—such as Hype House players Thomas Petrou, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston and Nicholas Austin, who also starred in Netflix’s 2022 reality series of the same name. But you wouldn’t want to ape all of their antics as, just last week, the above members encountered legal trouble involving the property. According to TMZ, they were listed as defendants in a lawsuit filed by the home’s owner, Daniel Fitzgerald.

Court documents allege that the group ditched their lease five months early, but not before causing $300,000 in property damage. Fitzgerald also claims that the kids neglected to pay an agreed $10,000 a month to cover any such damages, ponying only $2,500 a month since last January. None of the defendants have responded to the suit.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today