Weinstein Says Movie On His Sex Crimes Bombed Because It’s Old News

Harvey Weinstein couldn’t help but gloat through a rep that ”She Said” crashed at the box office opening weekend

She Said, a film that chronicles the investigation into sex predator former movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s crimes, based on the book by New York Times writers Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, opened to abysmal numbers over the weekend, despite positive reviews and awards chatter.

And Weinstein himself had something to say about it.

On Monday, after She Said‘s miserable opening weekend brought in just $2.2 million for the $30 million project, a rep for the onetime Miramax chief reached out to Variety to issue a statement on behalf of his client, who is serving 23 years for a criminal sex act and third-degree rape, is currently in the middle of a rape trial in Los Angeles.

“The film ‘She Said’ bombing isn’t a surprise,” said Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, who noted that Weinstein himself could not comment. “Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now. Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, has been told over and over again these past five years and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here.”

Offering a little free advice to the filmmakers, the statement adds, “Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that.”

Perhaps Weinstein was cranky because he wasn’t the star of the show. Or maybe he just didn’t get it. Zelda Perkins, a former employee at Miramax, told Variety in an interview about She Said: “Most drama tends to focus on the perpetrator and their violence or perversions, so to have Weinstein minimized here was a big change, and one I hope is taken on board and done more.”

Los Angeles prosecutors rested their case against Weinstein on November 17 and the trial will begin again after Thanksgiving on November 28, when the defense will begin its arguments.

Weinstein is being tried on charges of rape and five counts of sexual assault, and is looking at up to 60 years if convicted.

Initially, Weinstein faced 11 counts and a potential 140-year sentence, but the prosecution decided not to include the testimony of a witnesses known in court as Jane Doe #5, who was associated with two charges of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral sex, allowed Weinstein to win a motion that four charges be dropped.

The trial is expected to last into December.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.