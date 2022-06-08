Harvey Weinstein Charged with Two Counts of Indecent Assault in the U.K.

The charges stem from an alleged 1996 assault in London and would mark the fallen producer’s third sex crimes trial on two continents

Convicted rapist and disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein may soon have a new sexual assault trial, this time in London. He’s been charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K., authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The charges involve an alleged assault against a woman, now in her 50s, that occurred in August 1996 in London.

“The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The fallen film producer is mired in lawsuits while serving 23 years in prison for committing a criminal sex act against production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a NYC hotel room in 2013.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Weinstein was suing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for $5 million in damages, according to Reuters. Weinstein is claiming that an August 2019 accident in Bedford, New York left him “catastrophically injured and rendered paralyzed” with “significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering” due to the from the “severe spine and back injuries” caused by the crash. The crash is ostensibly the reason Weinstein now uses a walker.

According to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the brakes failed on the 2017 Wrangler Weinstein was in, and he rolled the car while trying to avoid a deer. He said that the automaker had given him the “unreasonably dangerous” vehicle for product placement in one of his films.

And last week, he lost his appeal to overturn the 23-year rape sentence, the New York Times reports. A five-judge appeals court in New York upheld his conviction for rape and sexual assault. Nevertheless, a spokesperson for Weinstein said that he would possibly appeal to New York state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, “and beyond.”

Weinstein is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles on felony charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint relating to accusations brought by 11 women. A hearing this Friday will determine a trial date, which is expected to be in September.

Last month, a judge barred two of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, Daryl Hannah and Rose McGowan, from testifying in the L.A. trial. A lawyer for the former Miramax boss said at the time that letting Hannah testify would be like telling a jury that Weinstein had attempted “to rape America’s sweetheart—the mermaid from Splash.”

