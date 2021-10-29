Halloween Takeover and 28 More Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

After a long pandemic shutdown, Los Angeles is open—and that means there’s fun stuff to do all across the city. Here’s a list of some of the coolest events happening in L.A. this weekend.

There’s a ton of Halloween events happening throughout Los Angeles this weekend. We’ve compiled a list of the most exciting ones to help you narrow down your holiday plans. [More info]

Saturday, October 30- Sunday, October 31

The Canadian producer and DJ, known for his intoxicating dance remixes and original songs with artists like The Internet, Anderson.Paak, and Tinashe, is bringing “Autumn ‘21 Tour” to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall from Oct. 30-31. It’s been two years since KAYTRANADA released his Grammy award winning album BUBBA, so we’re expecting to hear him perform favorites from the latest album and of course songs from his beloved 99.9% album. Proof of vaccination against COVID is required for entry. Tickets are starting at $70. [More info & tickets]

Saturday, October 30

Downtown Santa Monica is hosting a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead celebration from 5-10 p.m. on the Third Street Promenade on Oct. 30. The free event will feature an array of activities including papel picado arts and crafts, face painting, and booths with an assortment of goods from more than 30 vendors with Angel City Market and Market Exchange.

A diverse lineup of entertainment will begin at 5:30 pm on the Promenade Main Stage with performances from Santa Monica Ballet Folklórico who will provide a traditional blessing and dance showcase, students from Santa Monica High School Latinx clubs who will present on the importance of Día de los Muertos traditions, and the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Mariachi Perla del Oeste. There will also be a dance party with DJs to close out the celebration.

If you’re not able to make it on Saturday, you can still check out sculptures created by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero of La Catrina—one of Día de los Muertos’ most recognizable figures—which will be on display throughout three blocks of the Promenade through November 2. Altars designed by local organizations and artists will also be on display beginning Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. [More info]

Sunday, October 31

If you’re anything like me and you spend countless hours scrolling through interior design pages on Instagram or watching YouTube videos to get inspiration on ways to elevate your home, then this may be the perfect event for you. Modernica, the Los-Angeles based furniture company, will be hosting a Downtown Modernism marketplace from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will get the opportunity to Modernica’s massive furniture sale and watch their technicians create authentic Case Study Fiberglass Shell Chairs live. The marketplace will also feature more than 80 vendors who will be selling vintage furniture, lighting, art, and home decor. Tickets are $8 cash for people ages 12 and up. Parking is available for free on site and dogs are welcome. [More info]

Sunday, October 31

In honor of the holiday, the former cathedral turned venue will be hosting a multi-sensory Halloween experience on Oct. 31. Upon entry, guests will be immersed into a colorful projection mapping installation created by award-winning designer Bart Kresa. The family-friendly event will also feature private psychic readings from celebrity medium Rebecca Fearing, black light neon face painting, and blacklight pumpkin decorating. After checking out the installation, visitors will get the chance to show off their artistic abilities with a curated Halloween art project designed by Gassia Mouradian of Petit Bizoo Art Studio. Costumes are encouraged. Doors open at 12 p.m. with ticketed entry every hour starting at $25. [More info and tickets]

Spotify’s Spill the Tea Leaves Pop-Up

Thursday, October 28 through Sunday, October 31

Spotify is bringing true crime fanatics together at their “Spill the Tea Leaves” pop-up event from Oct. 28-31 at the Grove shopping mall in L.A. Expect to see a witch barista serving fall inspired beverages and seasonal treats from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in front of the popular dancing fountain at The Grove. All of the treats will be free— and who doesn’t like free things?

Huluween at Santa Monica Pier

Saturday, October 30 through Sunday, October 31

If you’re going to Santa Monica beach this weekend, you might want to stop by Hulu’s photo booth experience at the pier. The streaming service, which is home to an array of Halloween-inspired television shows and movies like Only Murders in the Building, American Horror Story, and Antebellum, has created an immersive experience that takes people into the world of Uluh—a malevolent evil spirit that has been haunting the streaming platform. The free event runs from 12-10 p.m. from Oct. 30-31.

Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 31

If you’re a fan of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is returning on Oct. 24, then this may be the event for you. Bruce Lurie Gallery & Butts In the Seats Productions is teaming up to honor the show’s star, Larry David, with an independent, fine art pop up tribute and exhibit called “The Big Bald Art Show.” Featuring original artwork from a global collection of artists from the United States, Canada, Israel, Argentina, and more, the vaxxed-only show will run from Oct. 22-31. Although David isn’t expected to attend the big bash, other cast members including Chris Williams (Krazee-Eyez Killa), Anne Bedian (Palestinian Chicken) and Anita Barone (Denise) are confirmed special guests— although this is subject to change. Los Angeles based Dirty Sue and Mulholland Distilling will also be serving special themed cocktails on the opening night of the party. [More info]

Thursday, October 28 through Sunday, October 31

For the rest of the month, the Melrose Rooftop Theatre will be showing some of your favorite spooky season films including American Psycho on Oct. 24, Halloweentown on Oct. 27, IT on Oct. 30 and finally the cult-classic HOCUS POCUS on Oct. 31. With a picturesque view of Hollywood Hills, attendees will be given wireless individual headsets provided to guests to maximize the cinema experience. Angelenos can choose between two viewing options: a general admission VIP seating for $28 per person or a complete dinner and a movie package for $49. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime starts at 8:30 p.m. each night. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, October 28

Another movie festival is slated to take place in Newport Beach this weekend. The 22nd annual event, which attracts 58,000 film and food fans, will feature more than 100 feature films, 30 short film programs, and a dozen public parties including more than 60 culinary vendors. A few of the movies that will be shown at the multi-day festival includes The Sound of Us, a feature-documentary about how music brings people together which won the Movie That Matters award during Cannes Film Festival and Belfast which follows the journey of a 9-year-old boy into adulthood in the 1960s in Northern Ireland. The festival will conclude with War on the Diamond, a documentary of former Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman who died after being hit in the head by a pitch in 1920.

“We feel the Newport Beach Film Festival, given its breath and it’s diverse offerings, really helps to shine the spotlight on unique storytellers and people that make up Southern California,” chief executive officer and executive director Gregg Schwenk told the Orange County Register. Single tickets start at $15 per screening. [More info & tickets]

Fridays

Each Friday night, you can catch some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and elsewhere at the Lounge on Melrose. Tickets cost $15 for the weekly comedy showcase, but you’ll save money on drinks because the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests will be required to provide a proof of vaccination in order to gain access to the event. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, October 30

During the month of October, expect Little Tokyo to look different than you’re used to seeing it. For the fifth year, the plaza will be transformed into Haunted Little Tokyo. Presented by the Little Tokyo Ghost Club, the plaza will host several events including a scavenger hunt from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 30. To close out the festivities on Oct. 30, there will be a 21+ block party featuring DJs, drinks, food, and a costume contest from 7 p.m. to midnight. To enter the party—which is free with an RSVP—guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours before the event. [More info]

Through Sunday, October 31

Looking for a quick weekend getaway with the fam? SkyPark at Santa’s Village, located in the San Bernardino Mountains, is getting geared up for fall. The alpine-themed family adventure park just announced its October activities calendar, which kicks off October 9 and runs every weekend through Halloween. Activities include the Coachworks Pumpkin Patch, where guests can find the perfect pumpkin to decorate in Santa’s Workshop. There’s also a Monster Mash Light Show and seasonal characters throughout the park, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Ticket prices vary. [More info and tickets]

Thursdays through November 4

Comedian and podcast host Jon Lovett is bringing his popular weekly live show Lovett or Leave It back to the Cinelounge Outdoors stage in Hollywood on September 23. Each Thursday night through November 4, Lovett will be joined by a hilarious guest like Emily Heller to discuss what’s going on in the news and more. General Admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $50. All guests must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show to enter. [More info and tickets]

Friday, October 29 through October, Sunday 31

Starting Friday, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be screening Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in 3D several times daily to get you hyped for the spooky season. Showtime starts at 9:55 p.m. each night. The event will also feature a themed photo mural wall before and after the show. Tickets are $12 per person no matter the age. [More info and tickets]

Fridays through October 29

Lo-Fi Aperitifs is teaming up with Hotel June to launch a poolside happy hour series, which will take place every Friday from 5-7 p.m. through October 29. The poolside Spritz Bar will be open to the public and all attendees will receive a token at entrance to trade in for a complimentary Lo-Fi Spritz. The event will also feature live music from DJ Lady Sinclair at each event. Visitors can purchase a pool pass for day-use access to loungers and poolside cabanas. [More info and tickets]

Through Thursday, November 18

Ascension, the audience-interactive, sci-fi mystery thriller written by D.G. Watson and directed by Echo associate artistic director Ahmed Best, opens October 6 at the Atwater Village Theater. According to the theater, the play “strikes at the heart of our assumptions about faith, memory, and reality” as lead character Rebel (played by Charrell Mack, who received her M.F.A. from USC this spring) is trapped inside a long, narrow pod. No one knows that she’s there, but the audience is her only hope to escape. Performances are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through November 18 and tickets start at $34. [More info and tickets]

Saturdays through October 30

If you’re craving some laughter, but don’t feel comfortable sitting in a comedy club around strangers just yet, try visiting the new outdoor theater experience Asphalt Comedy. Tammy Jo Dearen and Nikole Larson’s L.A. pop-up series, which was born during the pandemic, is returning for seven weeks of comedy starting September 18 and continuing through October 30. The seated, outdoor event will feature a different lineup each show, with comics like Iliza, Chris Redd, and Atsuko Okatsuka. Showtime is at 7:15 p.m. with tickets starting at $30. Food will also be available for purchase and alcohol is complimentary (you read that right!) with purchase of ticket. [More info and tickets]

Through Friday, October 29

WithOthers, a new media platform built to support the next generation of activists through music events, is launching a nine-day event series that runs from September 24 through October 29. The series will feature intimate live music performances from emerging artists like Lee Rodriguez, Fiona Grey, and TRISHES. There will also be music-led events to help raise money for nonprofits like the ACLU, the Loveland Foundation, and RAINN. All of the events are open-air, and attendees are required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Ticket prices vary per show. [More info and tickets]

Through March 20, 2022

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Fridays through October 29

There are few things more pleasant than kicking off a little early and taking in a jazz concert in front of Urban Light at LACMA. The series is back for its 30th season, but with a new limited-capacity and ticketed (but still totally free) format for safety purposes. Tickets are already sold out for this Friday’s performance, but you can RSVP for future Fridays to see acts including Phil Ranelin and Leslie Bee. The shows are free and start at 6 p.m. [More info and RSVP]

Through January 2022

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

Theaters are opening up again, but there’s still plenty of fun stuff to see at pop-up drive-ins and outdoor pop-ups throughout the region. This weekend’s offerings include Coming to America, Gone with the Wind, and more. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Ongoing

Pop-up screenings sell out fast, but the L.A. area’s stationary drive-ins don’t require advance tickets and have plenty of great movies to check out—and double features galore. It’s a throwback that’s become very welcome in the era of social distancing.

Ongoing

Check out what we have in this week’s roundup of streaming recommendations because sometimes the best things to do are the most low-effort of all.

Looking for even more things to watch, eat, and do during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our Inside Guide.

Stay up to date with everything you need to know about L.A. by following us on Facebook and Instagram.