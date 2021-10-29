It’s that time of year again: pumpkins are precariously piled up outside of supermarkets, cotton spiderwebs and plastic skeletons are being hung with care, and spooky events are being unleashed across the city and beyond. While many of last year’s festivities were canceled or heavily restricted because of COVID, this year’s happenings in Southern California are much more open—with some safety measures in place, of course.

We’ve curated a list of some of the best ways to welcome back a fully fledged Halloween in Los Angeles. (Always be sure to check the county health guidelines before making plans.)

In honor of the holiday, the former cathedral turned venue will be hosting a multi-sensory Halloween experience on Oct. 31. Upon entry, guests will be immersed into a colorful projection mapping installation created by award-winning designer Bart Kresa. The family-friendly event will also feature private psychic readings from celebrity medium Rebecca Fearing, black light neon face painting, and blacklight pumpkin decorating. After checking out the installation, visitors will get the chance to show off their artistic abilities with a curated Halloween art project designed by Gassia Mouradian of Petit Bizoo Art Studio. Costumes are encouraged. Doors open at 12 p.m. with ticketed entry every hour starting at $25. Through Oct. 31; 214 South Main Street. [Learn more]

During the month of October, expect Little Tokyo to look different than you’re used to seeing it. For the fifth year, the plaza will be transformed into Haunted Little Tokyo. Presented by the Little Tokyo Ghost Club, the plaza will host several events including a scavenger hunt from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 30. To close out the festivities on Oct. 30, there will be a 21+ block party featuring DJs, drinks, food, and a costume contest from 7 p.m. to midnight. To enter the party—which is free with an RSVP—guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours before the event. Through Saturday, October 30; 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall. [Learn more]

SkyPark’s Pumpkins in the Pines

Looking for a quick weekend getaway with the fam? SkyPark at Santa’s Village, located in the San Bernardino Mountains, is getting geared up for fall. The alpine-themed family adventure park just announced its October activities calendar, which kicks off October 9 and runs every weekend through Halloween. Activities include the Coachworks Pumpkin Patch, where guests can find the perfect pumpkin to decorate in Santa’s Workshop. There’s also a Monster Mash Light Show and seasonal characters throughout the park, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Ticket prices vary. Through Sunday, October 31; 28950 California 18, Skyforest. [Learn more]

After a year hiatus, the L.A. Zoo’s annual merry-not-scary celebration of spooky season is back starting October 1 and running through October 31. This year’s festivities include a Spooky Stroll though the zoo’s grounds, an Extinct Animal Graveyard to raise awareness about conservation, and pumpkin feedings at different animal enclosures throughout the month. Through Oct. 31; 5333 Zoo Drive, Griffith Park. [Learn more]

Tired of striking out looking for lit jack-o-lanterns at treat houses in your neighborhood? Check out the trick-or-treat trail at this family-friendly event hosted by Downtown Center BID. Besides the interactive trick-or-threat trail, the event also features festive decor, character meet-and-greets, and puppet and magic shows. Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.; Grand Hope Park at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, 919 S. Grand Ave., Downtown. [Learn more]

After canceling last year’s Fright Fest in light of the pandemic, Magic Mountain has brought back its annual Halloween haunt for a 28th season. Featuring six haunted mazes, eight scare zones, and five live shows filled with clowns, ghouls, and other scary creatures, Fright Fest will be open on 24 select nights throughout September and October. To heighten the fear factor, the Valencia amusement park will also shut off the lights on several rides including the Viper, Goliath, and Twisted Colossus. Through Oct. 31; 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia; from $60. [Learn more]

Knott’s Scary Farm returns for its 48th season this year after a pandemic hiatus. Open on select nights from Sept. 16 to Oct. 31, the beloved, long-running Halloween Haunt event will feature haunted mazes, several scare zones, and live shows including “Puppet Up! Uncensored” and “Invitation to Terror.” From Sept. 16-Oct. 31; 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park; from $50 [Learn more]

After being canceled last year, Halloween Horror Nights has returned with a vengeance at Universal Studios Hollywood. With the slogan “Never Go Alone,” this year’s event unleashes seven terrifying mazes, sinister scare zones, and a performance from the award-winning hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez. Open on select nights through October 31, Halloween Horror Nights also features experiences including “Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge,” “The Haunting of Hill House” based on Netflix’s supernatural thriller, a genuinely terrifying maze inspired by The Exorcist, and more. Through Oct. 31; 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City; from $69. [Learn more]

Halloween Time at Disneyland

Disneyland is all decked out for Halloween, and even though the after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash is all sold out for the year, there’s still plenty to see, from the Dia de Los Muertos-themed Plaza de la Familia to sweet, spooky treats at both parks. Through Oct. 31; 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim. [Learn more]

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride swapped the hayride part of the event for an immersive car-bound experience due to COVID restrictions last year. But this spooky season, fans will be able to board the Hayride once again. Throughout the neighborhood of Midnight Falls, brave visitors can also experience other spooky festivities along the way including the Midnight Mortuary and the Dead End Diner. Through Oct. 31; 370 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park; from $29.99. [Learn more]

Produced by terror expert Edward Marks—who’s also behind early iterations of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights—the Ventura County Fear Grounds is one of Southern California’s newest open-air haunted attractions. Held at Surfer’s Point Live at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, visitors will test their tolerance for fear as they make their way through an array of terrifying encounters, including the Fright Train and the Terror Trail. Sept. 30-Oct. 31; 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura; from $30.78. [Learn more]

Each year, Roger’s Gardens decks out its unique shop with unusual artifacts, an eclectic collection of Halloween antiques, and creepy creatures at every corner, and this year is no different. While you’re there, you can also pick up some decorations, like a 65-foot skeleton, a sack of skulls, or sinister looking pumpkins to bring the Halloween spirit back home. Through Oct. 31; 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona Del Mar; free. [Learn more]

Attendees will be able to get out of their cars at this year’s Haunt O’ Ween event in Woodland Hills now that COVID restrictions have eased up. This year’s massive walking event takes place throughout the month of October in Woodland Hills and will feature pumpkin picking and carving, face painting, immersive Halloween-themed tunnels, performances, and a 40 foot carousel. There will also be food trucks and a Malibu Wine tasting garden for the adults. Oct. 1-31; 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills; $30 per person on weekdays and $35 on weekends, children under 2 are free. [Learn more]

For three weeks in October, visitors can walk through a one-mile pathway filled with hundreds of carved pumpkins at Descanso Gardens. This family-friendly event also features a hay maze known as the Pumpkin House and Halloween-themed food and beverages. Oct. 11-31; 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge; from $32 for non-members. [Learn more]

Photo: Courtesy Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

Street Food Cinema is screening classic Halloween movies throughout October, including Halloweentown, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas at L.A. State Historic Park. On the final day of outdoor screenings, they’ll be showing Beetlejuice and The Craft in celebration of the latter film’s 25th anniversary. The outdoor event will feature music from a live DJ, a Halloween costume, an on-site bar, food trucks, and more. Tickets are only sold online and won’t be available at the door. Through Oct. 30; 1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown; from $18 for adults, $6 for kids, and free for kids ages 5 and under. [Learn more]

Creative Communal, a makers market pop-up, is hosting Family Fun Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Long Beach. The event will feature an array of local vendors, Halloween activities, face painting, henna art and tarot reading, and live music by the Nandos. Costumes are encouraged. Oct. 17; 6400 Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach; free. [Learn more]

Insomniac Events, known for their electrifying festivals and shows including the Electric Daisy Carnival, Nocturnal Wonderland, and HARD Summer, is throwing its last Day Trip music event of the year on Oct. 31. Featuring performances by DJ and producers Lucati, Kyle Watson from South Africa, and Bruno Furlan from Brazil, expect to hear house music from 1-8 p.m. at Academy L.A. The event will also feature a terrifying transformation of The Patio where the DJs will be performing. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours before the event is required, but rapid testing will also be available from for $20 at the door from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 31; 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; from $20. [Learn more]

It’s been a long two years since Bob Baker Marionette Theater held its last live Halloween show. This year’s event, which runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, will feature 100 unique, spirited puppets who will rally together “to unearth things on strings.” Through Oct. 31; 4949 York Blvd., Highland Park; from $20. [Learn more]

Amazon Prime Video’s House of Horrors Pop Up

To celebrate the launch of its “Now Screaming” collection—which is filled with hours of horror content—Prime Video is bringing their spookiest titles to life at their House of Horrors pop up shop. Open now through November 1, visitors will get to see show-inspired costume displays from Amazon Originals like The Voyeurs, Black As Night, Madres (premiering October 8), and I Know What You Did Last Summer (premiering October 15). Guests will also get the opportunity to purchase the costumes at the shop via QR codes and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps. The free event will also feature a photo booth and a Halloween candy kiosk. Through Nov. 1; 8551 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood.

Los Angeles is filled whimsical and fairy-tale inspired homes. Friends Of Residential Treasures: L.A. (aka FORT: L.A.) explores these lived-in attractions with Witches Houses Trail 2’s Halloween-themed architectural tour, which is curated by Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Amber Benson. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public. All you have to do is download the map and special audio soundtrack—which will be made public after Oct. 13—and head out on your adventure. [Learn more]

Held at Westfield Fashion Square, the San Fernando Valley Trunk or Treat is a family friendly event in which participants decorate their vehicles and pass out treats. Costumes are absolutely encouraged. Oct. 30; 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks; $10. [Learn more]

If you really want to keep it more low key and stay inside this year, try watching Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming, which will include classics like the Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family throughout the entire month of October. Other spooky offerings include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ghostbusters, and Casper. Visit their website for a list of times/dates to make sure you don’t miss your favorite Halloween flick. [Learn more]

