“I really don’t miss it all,” Paltrow said of acting, as she devotes herself fully to the responsibilities of running the Goop empire

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t miss her life as a famous thespian, preferring the humble job of an online wellness merchant, she tells host Willie Geist on the upcoming installment of Sunday Today.

“I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” the actress told the dapper Geist regarding her acting career, via People. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how… we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

For some time now, Paltrow’s working hours have been devoted to her position as the curator for Goop empire, an online (extreme) wellness store that’s been known for selling products the benefits of which are, perhaps, not as scientifically sound as some sticklers might prefer—and which can often be described as root chakra-centric.

Her infamous jade yoni eggs—sold for $66 and were meant to be inserted into the vagina for whatever reason—came with warnings from the medical community and got our Gwynedd fined $145,000.

More recently, as seen on The Kardashians, Paltrow collaborated with Kourtney Kardashian on a candle called “Smells Like My Pooshie.” Part of that is in reference to Kardashian’s own wellness line, Poosh. Because, synergy?

In related fare, 2020 saw Goop release a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.” And while we’re still on the subject, there’s no telling how many housewives bought Goop’s 24k Olga Gold Dildo for $3,490. Though it’s a small price to pay if you’re down with creepy Hollywood orgasm cults.

Other objets Paltrow has peddled to the public include a toothpaste squeezer, vampire repellent spray, and a $73 wooden spoon.

In 2015, Goop challenged the bounds of good taste when it sold $1,695 hip-hop themed clutches to its mostly white audience, emblazoned not just with words like “Hov” (for Paltrow’s friend Jay Z) and “Shady” (after Eminem)—but also “Biggie” and “Pac.”

According to IMDB, the Academy Award winner’s last major movie was her appearance as Iron Man’s wife Pepper Potts in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Still, Paltrow says she will return the craft at least one more time.

“I did promise my mother [actress Blythe Danner] at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so… I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point.”

