The beloved sidekick also updates LAMag on whether Jimmy Kimmel has made a decision on his late-night future

TV personality Guillermo Rodriguez has some thoughts when it comes to James Corden’s replacement on CBS’s The Late, Late Show.

“Chelsea Handler, I’d like that,” Rodriguez told LAMag. “Sean Hayes, there’s so many, you know.”

Corden recently announced after eight years of hosting the CBS late-night show that he’s ready to depart—leaving the show in a state where it’s all he “ever wanted it to be.” The huge announcement got fans thinking if other moves will be made across the late-night space, with many eyes on the host of Rodriguez’s show, Jimmy Kimmel.

When asked if Kimmel has made a decision on continuing his late-night spot, Rodriguez admits he has yet to come to a conclusion. Until the decision is made, Rodriguez notes, it’s business as usual, with Kimmel sending him around Los Angeles for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. His recent assignment was to play in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodgers Stadium.

“Oh my God. I cannot believe it. It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’m telling you, if I get a hit, I’ve got to have a tequila shot when I get it home—but the way I want it is in a big glass.

“When Jimmy played this game, he had a home run, so he’s expecting for me to get a home run,” Rodriguez added. “It’s not a competition. I just want to get a hit and that’s it. Forget about the home run. I wanna get a hit.”

And a hit he got. Rodriguez ended up running the bases quite a few times once he got up to bat at Dodgers Stadium over the weekend.

