‘Grease’ Hits Theaters This Weekend to Honor Olivia Newton-John

The 1978 classic movie musical Grease will be back on the big screens it was made for this weekend as AMC Theatres honors its star, Olivia Newton-John. Starting Friday, the hallmark of pop art will play in 135 AMC locations across the United States, with tickets going for just $5. For every ticket sale, $1 will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund, AMC Cares, and proceeds will go towards breast cancer research.
Newton-John, who portrayed Sandy alongside John Travolta’s Danny Zuko in “Grease,” died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After two successful battles against the disease, Newton-John announced in 2017 that it had returned for a third time.
AMC CEO Adam Aron shared the news of the film’s return on Twitter, as well as ticket pricing and charity information.
“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen,” Aron wrote. “An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.”
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022
Grease cemented Newton-John’s place in movie history in the summer of 1978, earning $8.9 million upon its opening and ending its theatrical run with $132.4 million. At the time, it was the highest-grossing movie of the year. The soundtrack was, of course, also a hit, with songs such as “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “You’re the One That I Want” all enduring the test of time.
After receiving the news of Newton-John’s death, Travolta wrote a tribute to his iconic co-star on social media.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
