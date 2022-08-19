‘Grease’ Hits Theaters This Weekend to Honor Olivia Newton-John

The iconic summer joyride returns to the silver screen at a bargain price this weekend, with $1-per-ticket going to breast cancer research

The 1978 classic movie musical Grease will be back on the big screens it was made for this weekend as AMC Theatres honors its star, Olivia Newton-John. Starting Friday, the hallmark of pop art will play in 135 AMC locations across the United States, with tickets going for just $5. For every ticket sale, $1 will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund, AMC Cares, and proceeds will go towards breast cancer research.

Newton-John, who portrayed Sandy alongside John Travolta’s Danny Zuko in “Grease,” died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After two successful battles against the disease, Newton-John announced in 2017 that it had returned for a third time.

AMC CEO Adam Aron shared the news of the film’s return on Twitter, as well as ticket pricing and charity information.

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen,” Aron wrote. “An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.”

Grease cemented Newton-John’s place in movie history in the summer of 1978, earning $8.9 million upon its opening and ending its theatrical run with $132.4 million. At the time, it was the highest-grossing movie of the year. The soundtrack was, of course, also a hit, with songs such as “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and “You’re the One That I Want” all enduring the test of time.

After receiving the news of Newton-John’s death, Travolta wrote a tribute to his iconic co-star on social media.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

