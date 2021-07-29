L.A. Band Grateful Shred Linked to a Santa Cruz COVID Outbreak

Members of the Grateful Dead tribute act ”nearly all” tested positive, along with some crew members and fans, after a series of live shows

Los Angeles-based Grateful Dead tribute band Grateful Shred has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in Santa Cruz.

After the group played a July 18 concert at Felton Music Hall, “nearly all” the band members, their crew, as well as concertgoers and at least one staff member from the venue have tested positive for the virus, ABC 7 reports.

Shred is now asking anyone who was at the show, or any of their recent California performances, to get themselves checked out with a short, normal trip to the doctor.

“If you were at any of these events, please get a test and if you’re feeling sick stay home,” the band wrote in posts on Facebook and Instagram this week.

Unfortunately, some of the show-related cases were breakthrough infections, because the group says its members are fully vaccinated.

“Apparently the vaccine does not prevent transmission,” it notes. “But fortunately, it does seem to really help with reducing sickness and preventing hospitalization. If possible, please vax up and be sure to wear a mask whenever you are inside or close to others.”

The owners of the venue have alerted Santa Cruz health officials, canceled all shows through August 5, and have instituted a mandate that all patrons wear masks and all employees get vaccinated.

The county is now investigating whether more cases are linked to the Grateful Shred shows at Felton Music Hall and the Roaring Camp venue during the weekend of July 17 and 18.

“We’ve only recently become aware of this situation so our communicable disease unit is investigating,” Santa Cruz County Communications Manager Jason Hoppin told ABC 7. “We’re in the early stages of that investigation, so we’re still trying to understand the scope and source.”

“There’s vaccines that are widely available,” Hoppin added. “Unfortunately, the groups that we are seeing that are kind of lagging in the vaccination rates tend to be those younger adults, the kind of groups you see going to a concert like this.”

