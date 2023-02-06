Grammy Awards 2023: Whose Fashion Commanded the Most Attention?

For decades, music’s biggest night has been about rock outrageousness, hip-hop flash, and pop star glitz. Sunday night was no exception.
Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes, or the Emmys, style decisions at the Grammys aren’t about fashion or history or even best-dressed lists. This night, it’s about attention. Remember the Versace cut-to-there leaf print dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys? It put her on the map as a fashion icon and as a star.

The Grammys ceremony has for decades been about rock outrageousness, hip-hop flash, and pop star glitz. We saw no shortage of that at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Here are LAMag’s Grammy best-dressed—or most attention-grabbing—looks.

Taylor Swift

aylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The songwriter continued her streak of subtlety meets strength in a custom Roberto Coin two-piece sparkly midnight blue long-sleeved cropped turtleneck and fishtail skirt.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Pretty in pink Valentino, Musgraves slipped into a long powder pink bodysuit and feather coat. Pepto Perfection.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Grammy winner/pop icon Styles arrived in a multi-color nipple-baring sequin jumpsuit by Paris label burGer lab. But accepting his award, Styles donned a more subtle Gucci ivory wool jacket, silver sequin tank, and camel trousers, with Adidas X Gucci Gazelle sneakers. His onstage look, though, was the true winner—silver sequin fringed top and pants that shook every time he danced—which was a lot. Vogue dubbed him “king of the jumpsuit.”

Adele

Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for “Easy on Me” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)The diva donned a diva-appropriate Louis Vuitton velvet burgundy off-the-shoulder gown and matching velvet pumps.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. — (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Her patent-leather latex clingy Atelier Versace with train was more than a tad S&M—but who said dressing like a dominatrix was bad?

Trevor Noah

Host Trevor Noah poses during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Can Noah just please host every award show from now on? His Gucci white-jacketed tux opening was just perfection.

Beyoncé

Beyonce at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Beating the all-time number of Grammy wins, Bae looked like the queen she is in a Gucci custom metallic silver gown with a ruffled hemline. It wasn’t about how it covered—it was how it was revealed.

