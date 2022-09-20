Golden Globes Broadcast Will Now Return to NBC

The Golden Globes were shunned by the industry in the wake of revelations about historic lapses in diversity and questions about the operations and ethical standards of the HFPA

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will return to NBC next year, after being forced off the air for a year due to an uproar over ethical lapses and a historic lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that presents the honors.

The HFPA, NBC and Dick Clark productions made a joint announcement Tuesday about the return of the broadcast, which is set for Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, chair of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

This year’s Golden Globe Awards were largely shunned by the entertainment industry in the wake of revelations about historic lapses in diversity and questions about the operations and ethical standards of the HFPA and its limited membership.

The uproar, which began with a Los Angeles Times investigation released around the time of the January 2021 ceremony, led to a major backlash against the organization. Some celebrities and studios said they were disassociating themselves from the HFPA, and NBC ultimately pulled the plug on the 2022 broadcast.

The HFPA still presented the Golden Globes in January, but it was done in a small-scale event with no live broadcast or livestream.

Over the past year, the HFPA has overhauled its leadership, bylaws and membership, adding more than 100 new voters to its ranks — more than doubling the organization’s previous size. According to the association, Globe voters are now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse — with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

“It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.”

Golden Globe Award nominations will be announced Dec. 12.