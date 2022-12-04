Consider adding a little mystery to your Saturday afternoon at the one-of-a-kind immersive escape room Glass Onion: A Knives Out Experience opening this weekend. The event celebrates the release of the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, Knives Out.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to Greece as he sniffs out the culprit within a whole new cast of suspects. Now you can get in on the film fun by living out your Benoit Blanc fantasies and testing your investigative skills by cracking your own case before time runs out.

The live action fun, promoters promise, offers participants a novel take on their favorite interactive escape rooms, allowing players to get together with their pals and test their detective skills, deductive reasoning, and possibly their friendships in a series of timed challenges. Figure one out, and you get to move on to the next puzzle. If you fail, however, you may lose a member of your team to the shadows of Miles Bron’s mystery mansion.

The best part is it’s free! Reserve your 15-minute slot Using Eventbrite, or test your luck with the standby line. Either way, don’t pass up your chance to be the last man standing in your very own whodunit mystery experience.

The event will be open to the public from 4pm – 10pm starting this Saturday, and will run Thursday – Sunday every weekend until closing day on Friday, December 23rd. Space is limited, so reserve your slot in the puzzle-filled maze before time runs out!

