‘Ginny and Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Teases Season 2 of Netflix Series

Brianne Howey cannot wait for fans of her Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia, to binge watch the upcoming sophomore season.

“We’re editing, we’re doing some ADR. I’ve gotten to see some stuff and it’s so exciting. They have completely topped season one in my opinion,” Howey told Los Angeles at GO Campaign’s benefit event in Santa Monica on Saturday. “I just think we up the ante a little bit. All the levels get turned up just a little bit.”

“Season two picks up not too long after season one, so we kind of pick up right where we left off, which is really exciting,” she added. “We meet some more influential characters that we’ve talked about so it’s not a total surprise, but it’s characters we’ve talked about so we finally get to meet them, and of course they cause mayhem and chaos. Ginny and Georgia, of course, are at odds as much as they are connected at the hip. All the characters sing in the ways that you want them to sing.”

The angsty teen comedy follows Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), a 15-year-old who is more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Howey), in a New England town where Georgia decides to settle down with her daughter and son to give them a better life than she had. The freshman season was released on Netflix in February 2021, and was renewed for a second season two months later.

Howey noted returning to set “was the best,” as the cast didn’t get an opportunity to really celebrate the fruits of their labor due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I missed everybody so much and because of COVID, we didn’t get to see each other as much as we were hoping between seasons one and two and it felt like forever in between,” Howey said. “So getting to be back on set with them was just so much fun. I missed everybody so much.”

Howey spent the weekend helping to raise money for the GO Campaign at their annual benefit event. The nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children around the world showcased an exclusive group of wineries and featured food from some of the area’s top restaurants. The event also included a silent auction in which items up for bid included a stay at Belmond’s El Encanto luxury resort in Santa Barbara, CA, a private tour of Jay Leno’s Garage, an exclusive spa treatment at Beverly Hills’ Belladonna, and one-of-a-kind Chilewich textiles.

“All the work they do locally and globally is so important and necessary to make sure that all of these children are taken care of emotionally, mentally, physically. So anything I can do to help,” Howey said. “They know who’s vulnerable and who needs help and it’s such an enormous population that I’m so grateful to the GO Campaign and I’m happy to lean on them and rely on them to tell us where to go, what to do and how to help.”

