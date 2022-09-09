Gibson and Julien’s to Auction Celebrity Guitars for Ukraine

Six months into the Russian invasion that has displaced 7.1 million people, alienated most of the world, and brought a global surge of funds and weapons to a besieged European nation, guitar maker Gibson has announced it will at last unleash the mighty force of rock memorabilia in the fight for Ukraine: auctioning off an array of Gibson-made guitars rendered in Ukraine blue and gold and blessed by music icons, Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills announced Thursday.

On October 11, the auction house will open bidding on guitars that Paul McCartney, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, and Haelstrom’s Lzzy Hale, among many others, have played onstage in tours throughout the summer. Each guitar will also come with an autograph book signed by the aforementioned axe-wielders, along with members of The Rolling Stones, Maná, Kasabian, Madness, The Charlatans, My Chemical Romance and, why not, Jason Momoa.

The 128-year-old Gibson company has an undeniable claim to rock history, having introduced one of the first solid-body electric guitars in mass production, the Les Paul, in 1952 and so laying the technological foundation for rock, R&B, reggae, punk, metal, and a host of other genres. And Julien’s has just as undeniable a claim to selling bizarre high-profile artifacts—for instance, the 2009 sale of Michael Jackson’s bejeweled white glove for $420,000, the 2011 sale of a 1915 prototype Coca-Cola bottle for $240,000, and the 2016 sale of Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for $4,800,000—which Kim Kardashian infamously somehow got her mitts on.

Bidding for Gibson’s Ukraine Relief Guitars will conclude with a three-day live auction on November 11-13, online via www.JuliensLive.com and in-person at the Hard Rock New York. While Julien’s has not yet shared projected earnings of its relief effort, the auction house tells LAMag, “The range of estimates are $6,000 – $8,000 and $8,000 – $10,000 conservatively for each guitar.”

Additionally, the high-wattage of these artists may help keep focus on Ukraine in the coming months.

“I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of Ukraine,” Paul McCartney said in a statement from Julien’s, adding, “Hopefully, it will help them through this aggressive Russian invasion.”

