Ghislaine Maxwell Feels Sorry for Prince Andrew, But Is Grateful for Trump

Ghislaine Maxwell misses Prince Andrew and her other super-important friends, like Bill Clinton, who have shunned her since her arrest, according to The Sun.

The Oxford-educated disgraced former socialite gave her first interview from prison, where she is serving 20 years for trafficking teenage girls from 1994-2004—girls she called “nubile” and offered up for late sexual predator financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanging dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. It was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell spoke with Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for of an upcoming, two-part CBS-Paramount+ special, according to The Sun. Barak conducted one interview with Maxwell at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center—where Epstein met his demise—as well as a remote discussion from the low-security Florida prison where Maxwell is currently residing.

Speaking for the first time since her arrest in July 2020, she told Barak, “I said in my court statement that meeting Epstein was the greatest mistake of my life. And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him, and I would make different choices.”

Maxwell spoke of Prince Andrew, who she served as her social companion, was tight with Epstein, and was accused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her while she was underage in Epstein’s control. The matter was settled out of court.

“I feel so bad for him,” Maxwell said. “I follow what is happening to him.’’ The Duke of York has been relieved of his royal duties as a result of his associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Later she admitted the cord between them had been cut, saying, “I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction. He is paying such a price for the association.” Still, “I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

She also counted Bill Clinton as a friend in the days before she was locked up. Clinton rode on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

“It was a special friendship, which continued over the years,” she said. “We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend.”

Besides being socially toxic herself, Maxwell said friends of hers paid a heavy toll just by knowing her, and were unfairly cancelled once the news came out. “Friends of mine who never even met Epstein lost their jobs. People who literally had nothing to do with him whatsoever have been cancelled… It’s been very difficult for a lot of people.”

One of the lessons of going to jail is that you never know who will either choose to stand by you or run for the hills, Maxwell said.

“There are people who have disappointed me and there are people I’m surprised have not, you know, been a little more proactive,” she said. “I completely understand people have livelihoods to protect . . . children to protect. But having said that, there are people who have stood by me privately. Quite a few, actually, and I’m extremely appreciative of their private support.”

Among those who Maxwell says still have her back is 45 himself, Donald Trump.

“We knew each other and mingled in the same circles, in New York, Palm Beach,” she recalls. “I was very grateful when he wished me well after [the arrest]. He got bad media for it, but he dared, while others didn’t.”

She adds, “I was honored he remembered me. Well, he is known to say what he thinks. It gave me a big boost.”

Maxwell seems to have lost the thread during her time behind bars, stating that her story of running girls to use as sex slaves was something many women could relate to.

“I think there are many women who can identify with my story,” she said. “Many have either fallen in love with or had relationships with men that in hindsight they look back on and say, ‘What was I thinking?’ I imagine there’s not a woman on the planet who would not think that about one or other of their boyfriends.”

