Get Sneak Peek of the Dishes At This Year’s Food Event

After a year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Los Angeles magazine is psyched to bring back our annual Food Event on November 14. This marks the event’s 15th year, and will be held at the breathtaking Hummingbird Nest Ranch in the Santa Susana Mountains. It will feature fab food and cocktails from some of our favorite Los Angeles-based restaurants.
Chefs including Raphael Lunetta of Lunetta All Day in Santa Monica, Moises Placencia of Theía, will also be on hand doing live cooking demos, as will a slew of beverage brands to keep you sipping in style. Jessica Vilchis, co-host of California Live on NBC4, will host the special cooking demonstrations.
Here’s a sneak peek at a small handful of the (subject-to-change) menus chefs shared with us in advance. Please do not read this if you’re hungry and don’t forget to get your tickets here.
71 Above
Duck Terrine with Herb Salad mostarda and Cheese Milk Panacada with uzi curd walnut crumble
All’Acqua Restaurant
Autumn Farro Salad filled with butternut squash, brussels sprouts, gala apple, pomegranate, radish, picked red onion, pepitas and apple cider-maple vinaigrette
Broad Street Oyster Company
Lobster Roll Sliders and the Chef’s Selection of Oysters
Crème Caramel LA
Ube Upside Down Pie and Maja Blanca
Impasta
Pink Sauce Spaghetti Squash and Hearts of Palm Romesco
Lunetta All Day
Meatballs with Polenta and Ceviche
Magpies Softserve
Pumpkin Latte Soft Serve with Caramel and Graham Streusel. Also, Pumpkin Soft Serve Pie
Saikai Ramen Bar
Mazemen-tenomi noodle, spicy ground pork belly. Also, Shrimp Katsu Sando
TACOS AF
Asada and Mushroom Tacos
Wise Sons Deli
Chopped Liver Toast
