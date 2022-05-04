George Lopez Has No Interest in James Corden Late Night Slot After TBS Show Experience

“We were doing something very special and they were unfortunately not fans when they should have been,” comedian tells LA Mag

Former late night talk show host George Lopez is not interested in trying his hand at the job again now that James Corden’s late night slot will be open at CBS. It seems his gig hosting Lopez Tonight on TBS was a disappointing experience.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Lopez told Los Angeles magazine. “We were doing something very special and they were unfortunately not fans when they should have been. I mean in those two years, we did a lot of great things.”

“All you have to do is look back to see it was a diverse show, inclusive and you know, anybody against that, tells you everything that they’re about,” he added.

Lopez was the first Mexican-American to host a late-night talk show on an English-language network in the United States. The hour long TBS program aired Monday-Thursday immediately following Conan O’Brien. In August 2011, the network decided to cancel Lopez Tonight to focus all of their attention on Conan, a move the late night host was publicly disappointed in since Lopez was always “incredibly supportive” of his move to the network after his NBC fallout.

Now, Lopez is busy raising money for his foundation at the 15th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic honoring Golf Legend Lee Trevino. The mission of the George Lopez Foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

The 61-year-old star felt “humbled” that so many celebrity friends continue to take time out of their busy schedules to play some golf together and raise money to help send 250 children suffering with kidney disease to summer kidney disease and transplant camp for a week.

“There’s so many people here that have busy schedules and busy lives. Every year it grows and every year you see different people come, and it’s really because they kind of like what I’m doing so that’s exciting for me,” Lopez said.

Lopez might have been in his feels, but he won’t let that distract him from the trash talk against his best friends out on the course.

“I really don’t have to talk about what I’m going to do to these guys. They already know,” Lopez said. “Theirs is fear based, mine is confidence.”

