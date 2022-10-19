George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye for $250 Mil for Fentanyl O.D. Lie

Kanye West has been shooting off at the mouth this last week about just about anything offensive you could name, from spewing Jewish stereotypes, to sharing his theories about the real cause of death of George Floyd.

Finally, his words have gotten him in trouble. After West said, on the now-removed Drink Champs podcast episode, that Floyd died due to a fentanyl overdose and not from the effects of being trapped under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin for nine and a half minutes on a hot Minneapolis street, the rapper is facing a $250 million forthcoming lawsuit brought against the rapper by the family of George Floyd, according to the Daily Mail. Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, and her attorneys cite “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress” for West’s mouthing off about the wrong person on a podcast.

Floyd was killed by now-former police offer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis in 2020 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. His death led to a nationwide outcry against police brutality. Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one of manslaughter, and is now serving out a 20-year-plus sentence in prison.

The Floyd family has issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for the comments he made. Washington says in the lawsuit that West made “false statements” about Floyd to “promote his brands.”

During the podcast, West said, “They hit [Floyd] with the fentanyl,” suggesting he died of an overdose, although it was already determined that Floyd had a nonlethal amount of fentanyl in his blood at the time. “If you look, the [police officer’s] knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said.

Doubling down, West added, “They said he screamed for his mama; ‘mama’ was his girlfriend. It’s in the documentary.’ West was referring to his friend, conservative commentator Candace Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which is highly critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, among other things.

The lawsuit also claims that West made the remarks about Floyd to “increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates” and that his words about Floyd were “malicious falsehoods [seeking] to profit from [his] horrendous death.”

Nuru Witherspoon, a partner at The Witherspoon Law Group who is representing the family, said in a statement: “The interests of the child are priority… George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

