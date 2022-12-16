Gabriel Iglesias Hosts $100K Quinceanera for His Canine Queen

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he didn’t waste $100,000 celebrating his chihuahua, but rather it was a fortune well spent

In a grand gesture perhaps comprehensible only to certain urban dog owners, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias dropped $100,000 on a quinceanera-style party for his beloved canine companion, Risa.

“I’ve had dogs since I was a kid and Risa was the only girl dog I’ve ever had,” Iglesias, who recently shared footage of the lavish November event on social media, told Today. “Since I’ve had her, from day one, she’s always been in my hoodie. She’s always been in my jacket. We’re very close.”

The funnyman says he was moved to action by seeing video online of another person who’d decided to throw his dog a quinceanera, which sounds about right.

“No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog,” he thought. “Challenge accepted.”

And for you sticklers out there, Inglesias didn’t decide to give his “princess” a traditional 15th birthday celebration just for the style of the thing, as Risa is “between 16 and 17″ years old, and was therefore overdue.

Although Iglesias invited his 300 guests to bring their own dogs, he estimates only about a dozen other pups were in attendance. But those who did attend—humans, dogs, both; it’s not—feasted on al pastor mini trompos, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, carnitas, esquite, corn on the cob, pius an aguas frescas station.

There was also, naturally, a “puppuccino” station, where quadrupedal attendees devoured cups full if whipped cream and other cheat day treats.

“Party of the year all for my little princess,” Iglesias wrote on Instagram. “Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her. I even wore pants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy)

The entertainment included a band, DJ, violinist, giant robot men—whatever those are—Circus Olay-inspired performers, dancers, as well as America’s Got Talent man-n-dog act, Christian and Scooby.

“I went full blown and people say, ‘Oh, you wasted money,’ but it’s like, no,” Iglesias said. “I’m celebrating something that means the world to me.”

