Accused Sex Offender Bill Cosby Plans 2023 Comedy Tour

Meanwhile, earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit in New York against Bill Cosby and NBC

During a 15-minute visit to the radio show WGH Talk with host Scott Spears, Bill Cosby, the former “America’s Dad” who was released from prison on a technicality in June of 2021 after being convicted of sexual assault, answered in the affirmative when asked if 2023 would be his year to tour again.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears, reports Variety.

As for a full-fledged tour, Cosby, 85, said, “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.”

Those stories do not include the testimony of many, many women apparently.

And now it’s sort of official, as Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed to Variety that the comedian is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Some might call that a dubious undertaking. Cosby’s public profile has mutated from the cool moralist behind The Adventures Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids to the creator of America’s most beloved, conspicuously consuming family, the Huxtables, to convicted sex offender. That conviction has been tossed so, legally, Cosby is as clean as when he first donned his famous sweaters and hilariously lectured the world through his adorable TV children.

The fact remains, however, that the now notorious comedian-scold was let out of prison three years into a ten-year sentence after he was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his 2018 conviction, saying Cosby had not received a fair trial because a prosecutor had encouraged him to testify in a 2005 civil case brought against him by Constand under a “non-prosecution agreement” that the district attorney later failed to honor.

The justices not only overturned Cosby’s conviction, they barred him from ever being retried on those charges. But such legalistic fine print does not equal a warm welcome back to public life for a man who’s been accused by more than 50 women of heinous sexual attacks.

For one thing, Cosby has testified that he gave women quaaludes without their knowledge in order to have sex with them. And, this June, a Los Angeles civil jury found that Cosby “showed abnormal interest in” and sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and awarded his victim, Judy Huth, $500,000.

In another inconvenient truth, a new lawsuit was filed earlier this month by five women against Cosby, NBCCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and the Carsey-Werner Company. The women allege Cosby either raped them or forced them to engage in sexual acts. Four of the allegations date from the late 80s or 1990s, when The Cosby Show ruled primetime on NBC for eight seasons as the cornerstone of its historic Thursday night lineup. One of the plaintiffs is Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on the show. The fifth allegation is from Cinder Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

What is it they say about timing in comedy?

As for that tour:

“The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer,” Cosby cryptically told Spears during the interview, according to the Wrap. “The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we ‘get out of this mess.’ I know who my enemies happen to be. And I know why they are my enemies. And I think all told up, as you would say where we are, where we’re going, I respect people like you and others who have had a clear viewpoint of what has happened to me. The people like you and others have found no problem in looking at the situation. And I appreciate you and all others who understand the situation. And when I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be.”

Yet so many women swear they know him to be something else.

