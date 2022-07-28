FreeBritney Supporters Rally in LA as Spears Notches Legal Win

Advocates gathered as a judge ruled the pop star will not be deposed in hearings against her conservators

Britney Spears’ lawyer scored a win for the pop star on Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles Superior Court, with a judge ruling that she will not have to sit for a deposition, as requested by her father.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart commended the decision from Judge Brenda Penny at a press conference following the hearing.

“The judge’s decision is not only legally correct, it’s also morally correct,” Rosengart told the assembled media; he characterized Jamie Spears’ request to have his daughter deposed as harassment and a form of abuse.

In a previous hearing, Jamie Spears was himself ordered to sit for a deposition and also to produce financial records related to his management of the conservatorship, which his daughter was released from in November, no later than August 12. Rosengart charged that the 70-year-old had taken $6.3 million from his daughters’ estate during his 13-year tenure as her conservator.

“Now who is paying his legal fees?” the attorney quipped outside the courthouse.