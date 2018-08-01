August is the hottest month of the year in Los Angeles, which makes it a good time to beat the heat, go inside, and check out the city’s fine museums. Many of them, like Huntington Gardens, Skirball, and the Museum of Latin American Art, to name a few, are open to the public for free on specific days this month. For a full rundown of all the free museum days August has to offer, check out this comprehensive list from We Like LA.

