Fourth ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Gets the Gang Back Together

Foley, Rosewood, Taggart and Serge are returning to the posh Los Angeles enclave for the first time in almost 30 years

The original cast of Beverly Hills Cop will reunite—finally!—for a new Netflix film, with Eddie Murphy joined by Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are the star newcomers in the Mark Molloy-directed movie.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will be the fourth installment in the series, and third sequel to the 1984 classic which starred Murphy as Foley, a Detroit cop working a murder case in the famously posh city. Reinhold, the ’80s comedy stalwart who plays the initially hapless (but often surprising) Detective Billy Rosewood in the three previous movies, tells LAMag he’s excited to suit up again, especially in proper detective attire: “This film may usher in a new era of capeless heroes in popular films.”

Ashton plays Reinhold’s partner, Sgt. Taggart, while Reiser, in the first two films, was a Detroit colleague of Foley’s, and Pinchot the indeterminately-accented art gallery employee Serge.

As fans of the original films will recall, the Foley-Rosewood-Taggart dynamic was reliably delightful. “The three of us together is pretty electric,” Reinhold tells us. “A strange and wonderful comic alchemy.”

The announcement is the latest, and seemingly most definite, forward motion for a sequel that’s been bandied about for more than a decade. The current casting is a welcome development for Reinhold’s character, who in Vulture’s look at a 2008 screenplay, set to be directed by Brett Ratner, was killed off at the start of the movie.

Murphy has long said that he’s been waiting for the right script to move forward with the film. “I’m not doing a Beverly Hills Cop unless they have a really incredible script,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I’ve read a couple things that look like they can make some paper. But I’m not doing a shitty movie just to make some paper.”

In 2016, Belgian directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were announced as the new helmers, with Ratner as executive producer. If their names sound familiar, it’s because they directed the Batgirl film that was recently, unceremoniously canned by the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery.

This will be the first feature film for Molloy, whose work has mostly been in Apple commercials, with the screenplay written by Will Beall (Aquaman). Ratner, who in 2017 was accused of sexual harassment by seven women and whose Milli Vanilli biopic was cancelled last year, is apparently no longer associated with the film.

