Fivel Stewart Sends A Message to Younger Women in AppleTV+’s ‘Roar’

Fivel Stewart tackles the Western genre through a feminist lens in Roar, AppleTV+’s anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, the eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.

In the episode titled, The Girl Who Loved Horses, Jane (Stewart) is on a mission to avenge her father’s death, while Millie, another young woman in the town played by Kara Hayward, is intent on stopping her.

“When the episode starts out you kind of get an idea of who Jane is. She’s this independent strong female growing up in this kind of quaint world. It’s very limited. She has her horse and her dad and that’s it. And then things start to happen and you see this friendship build and I think at the end of the episode, you realize you do need people in your life,” Stewart told Los Angeles magazine.

“You do need that love. You do need friendship. Because when things happen to you, being alone isn’t the healthiest. Millie forcing herself into the situation, I think it ends up really healthy for Jane, and I don’t think Jane even knew what she needed when it first starts out,” she added.

As Jane and Millie begun to form an unexpected bond through a picaresque adventure, they are forced to make a decision as what justice should look like. Jane ends up flipping the script on the genre using her words over violence in the episode’s ultimate “shootout.” According to Stewart, the story showcases the resiliency that exists within women everywhere.

“We all have an idea of what revenge is and that’s physical or getting somebody back, but I think the beauty about the episode is that you find out that the revenge that Jane actually desires isn’t what she at first expected,” Stewart said. “I think that can hopefully encourage more people to think about what type of revenge they actually need for themselves.”

Roar is streaming now exclusively on AppleTV+.

