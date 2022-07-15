The Los Angeles native took to the iconic venue just days before the release of his newest single, ”Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa”

There is an undeniable appeal to the music of Finneas—the multi-faceted artist took the world by storm as a solo artist with his debut album, Optimist. At his performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles this week, the producer and pop star took the crowd in the palm of his hand.

As he floated back and forth between playing guitar and keyboard, the crowd was in awe—particularly as he performed his new single, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” just days before its release. For an artist that pulls in an average of around eight million monthly listeners on Spotify, he chose quite the intimate venue for the eve of a major release.

Between songs, Finneas took time to speak to fans about an array of topics—the best performance they had seen at the venue, how he was running out of guitar picks from giving them all away, and why the attendee holding a “hit me with your red Tesla” sign would not enjoy the experience. Connecting with fans is clearly a priority for the singer and he did so on a level that not many multiple Grammy winners do.

Throughout the night, he put a huge emphasis on family and friends and those that helped get him. And as an Angeleno himself, he reflected on being able to perform on the same stage that welcomed legends like Neil Diamond, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, and so many others. In fact, his show felt like a tribute to the city, his family, and his fans. Finneas even took the time to bring Lizzy McAlpine, another talented singer-songwriter, onto the stage.

“Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” set for release on Friday, is a dedication to his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. Between the chords and amplified guitar, Finneas delves lyrically into the troubles of a romantic relationship. However, the chorus lands with a sentiment of appreciation, with him singing, “she could be the Mona Lisa/if the Mona Lisa had a prettier face.”

As Finneas wrapped up the set, he turned his attention to his sister, Billie Eilish, who watched on with a smile from the Troubadour’s balcony.

