The vice president of events for Major League Baseball spoke with LAMag about the event, saying everyone should have someone to cheer for on Saturday

Major League Baseball just announced the final lineup of celebrities for their annual MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodgers Stadium and this year it’s packed with some major names—and some major award winners—including Grammy winner Bad Bunny, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston.

Jeremiah Yolkut the Vice President of Events at MLB said that it’s the perfect mix of talent, with something for just about everyone.

“I think the key to it is really finding the right blend of what I would sort of deem those that are expected, and those that may be unexpected, but still really relevant,” he told LAMag. “I think people will be pleasantly surprised by the wide variety of entertainment, music, and cultural stars that are presented.”

MLB previously announced several of the celebrities that will be on the diamond at this year’s game. That list includes rapper Quavo, pop stars JoJo Siwa and Coi Leray, actors Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, athletes CC Sabathia, Chloe Kim, Jennie Finch, Andre Ethier, The Miz, Lauren Chamberlain, Natasha Watley, Lisa Fernandez, comic duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero and YouTube star Lele Pons.

Fans will also get a blockbuster day of events at Dodgers Stadium, which includes the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game that showcases this year’s MLB prospects; they’ll also get to attend the MLB’s first-ever Extra Innings concert, featuring global superstar and Inglewood native, Becky G.

“We think music is a great cultural touchpoint to connect our game to all the consumers that are out there, whether they’re an avid baseball fan, or they’re just dabbling with watching a game here or there,” Yolkut said. “Becky G is really relevant talent..we want to make sure we’re bringing stars who really are representative of where we’re going in the game.”

According to Yolkut, the splashy additions to MLB’s annual All-Star Week were years in the making for Los Angeles, as the city was supposed to host the events in 2020 but it was canceled after the baseball season was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first cancellation since 1945—when the All-Star Game was not held in compliance with wartime travel restrictions in effect.

“We’ve had the chance to give ourselves additional time and come up with the most creative ways to activate All-Star in the market and really be strategic about where we’re placing our events and what fans we’re targeting when we put on the events,” Yolkut said.

That extra time worked in the MLB’s favor as the league now hopes to feed off of the city’s high energy coming off from hosting and winning the Super Bowl, by taking over three iconic Southern California sites: Santa Monica Pier and Beach, L.A. Live in DTLA, and Dodgers Stadium.

Running through July 17, the MLB is working with Santa Monica officials to feature instructional youth baseball and softball activities on the beach directly south of the pier. In addition to baseball and softball, the SoCal sand will also be home to a daily All-Star Yoga class with the Pacific Ocean offering a picturesque backdrop and baseball-themed sand sculptures. On the pier deck above, fans can shop for Official All-Star merchandise, participate in batting and pitching cages, and play any number of interactive games and promotions in a baseball-themed carnival-like setting.

On Saturday, July 16th, MLB will also partner on a beach clean-up in Santa Monica with Heal the Bay, a local nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean.

“The idea behind what’s happening at the Santa Monica Pier is for those fans that may not go down to DTLA, or they may not have traditionally been engaged with MLB, but they are engaged in going to a beach on a summer weekend. We can give them an offering that wouldn’t be otherwise available to them if we weren’t doing something at a location like that,” Yolkut said.

“We’re really trying to hit the wider fan base and wider market that exists in Los Angeles, and exists in Southern California, and be true to that,” he added.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. on All-Star Saturday—and the first 10,000 fans will receive a free All-Star souvenir.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.