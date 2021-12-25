Final Lakers Game at Staples, SkyPark Activities, and Other Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

Although events have been canceling left and right due to a rise in COVID cases within recent weeks in Los Angeles, there’s still some COVID-friendly gatherings happening this Christmas weekend and beyond. Nonetheless, before attending any event, we highly recommend checking event websites and listings to make sure that they haven’t been canceled or postponed.

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Through Sunday, January 2, 2022

After last year’s sold out event, The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey has returned to Los Angeles for the holiday season. Audience members will shrink down to elf size and embark on a quest with Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman to raise the Christmas Spirit and get the sleigh back on track. This year’s attraction features new and enhanced scenic displays, a Christmas village with shopping, and dining options, and an ice-skating rink. Tickets start at $34.95 for children and $39.95 for adults. [More info]

Through Sunday, January 2, 2022

Since the park’s opening in 1955, SkyPark at Santa’s Village has been a go-to destination to celebrate the holidays. This year is no different as the Lake Arrowhead-area adventure park and tourist attraction is offering several winter activities including ice skating at the Silver Bells Arena, photos with Santa Claus, cookie decorating, and more. SkyPark at Santa’s Village is open at select hours and days from Wednesday through Sunday. Attractions sell out fast, so it’s wise to reserve tickets in advance. [More info]

Thursday, December 23

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing their last game at the Staples Center on Thursday, December 23 before the downtown venue takes a new name, Cryto.com Arena, on Christmas Day. The Lakers will play against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. and the team has a bunch of sendoff festivities planned for the finale game. Fans will receive a commemorative ticket, as well as a T-shirt that’s a replica of the first T-shirt given away at Staples Center in June 2000, when the Lakers won the NBA’s Western Conference. Several Lakers legends will also appear for a halftime celebration. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 20, 2022

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Friday, December 24

While you’re finishing up last minute shopping—we’re not judging—say hello to Santa Claus as he rides on a trolley each night through Friday, December 24 at The Grove. If that’s not enough to entice you, there will also be nightly snowfall at the shopping center. [More info]

Thursday, December 16 through Sunday, April 3, 2022

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Thursday, December 23

Yiwei Lu, an independent art curator who has become known for showcasing work by Asian and female artists, is unveiling her latest exhibit “Natural Women” on Thursday, December 9 in Venice. Running through December 23, the exhibit features artists Shelley Jordon, Moeko Maeda, Sasinun Kladpetch, and Ruby Yang that aims to bridge the gap between four different generations of female artists from four different countries. Each of the artists specialize in different mediums that focus on natural materials including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and glass. Artwork on display will be available for purchase. The pop-up gallery is open from 12-6 p.m. daily and admission is free. [More info]

Through Friday, December 24

Santa Claus has arrived at Manhattan Village for the holiday season with photo opportunities for the entire family including your four-legged loved ones. From now through December 24, visitors can pose for a photo with Santa on a Christmas themed set at the shopping plaza. If you’re looking to switch up traditional holiday photos, attend one of the Manhattan Village’s themed photo events including Ugly Sweater Night and Squad Night. And don’t forget to bring your pet(s) for Pet Photo Nights, which are held every Monday from 4-7 p.m. Photo packages start at $19.95 and reservations are highly recommended via Manhattan Village’s website. Also, make sure that you follow Manhattan Village on Facebook and Instagram for the chance to win a photo package for pictures with Santa. [More info]

Through Saturday, January 15, 2022

Following its series premiere on Tubi, The Freak Brothers is taking over Fred Segal’s West Hollywood store with an immersive psychedelic experience from Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, January 15. As visitors enter the space, they’ll immediately be transported into the trippy world of The Freak Brothers, where they can sit in a real-life version of the Freaks’ basement and witness the “Everlasting Doobie.” The pop-up will also offer a collection of whimsical apparel and lifestyle products with classic comic book imagery that honors the 50-year history and reintroduces fans to The Freak Brothers. Merchandise includes sweatshirts, hand-blown glass bongs, pet CBD products, and customized Freak Brothers Air Force 1’s by Schlep’s. [More info]

Through Sunday, December 26

The Nutcracker has become the city’s holiday tradition to welcome in the season. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, Los Angeles Ballet will be bringing the holiday story—with some surprises—to L.A. from Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 26. You can catch the performances from Dec. 4-5 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, from Dec. 11-12 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, from Dec. 17-19 at Royce Hall at UCLA, and from Dec. 23-26 at the Dolby Theatre. Tickets start at $36. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, January 2, 2022

It’s extremely unlikely for there to be snowfall in L.A. during the winter, but Angelenos can experience snow-related activities at the CBF Productions’ Snow n Glow Holiday Festival this holiday season. Featuring snow tubing, private igloo reservations, holiday light displays with over one million lights, as well as several family-friendly activities, the festival will take place from November 26 through January 2 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center. The Snow n Glow Holiday Festival will also open at another location in Del Mar beginning December 4 through Jan. 2. For the Ventura-based festival, tickets range from $13 to $38 and children under 2 get in free. [More info and tickets]

Through Thursday, December 23

Earlier this month, Los Angeles-born artist Kehinde Wiley unveiled an exhibition called “Self-Addressed” at the Jeffrey Deitch gallery in L.A. Featuring self-portraits by contemporary African artists from around the world including Stacey Gillian Abe, Juwon Aderemi, and Salifou Lindou, the benefit exhibition explores themes of identity, perception, and challenges the “‘myth of the monolithic Africa.’” All sales commissions from “Self-Addressed” will be donated to Black Rock Senegal, the multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program founded by Wiley in Dakar, Senegal. [More info]

Through Friday, December 31

We already gave you a heads up about this upcoming event a few weeks ago, but it’s finally here. Beginning this Friday through New Year’s Eve, Dodger Stadium will be transforming into a winter wonderland experience. The newly renovated Centerfield Plaza, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, is hosting a holiday festival, which will feature a 80’ x 60’ open-air ice skating area, photos with Santa and his elves, live musical performances, and a Northern Lights immersive experience. Holiday inspired treats, cocktails, and food will also be available for purchase. The celebration will be held at Dodger Stadium nightly from 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 3-10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets start at $16 and must be purchased online in advance. Additional, specially-ticketed activities include ice skating and photos with Santa. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, January 2, 2022

You may have already seen the beloved portraits of former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, created by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, which debuted in 2018. But now, you have the chance to see the larger-than-life paintings in person at LACMA. Through January 2, 2022, the museum is hosting the west coast edition of “The Obama Portraits Tour,” organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The tour also features another exhibition, “Black American Portraits,” which celebrates the last 200 years of Black portraiture through scenes from the Harlem Renaissance, portraits from the Civil Rights and Black Power eras, and more. Tickets start at $20 for Los Angeles County residents. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, January 9, 2022

The “No Humans Involved” exhibition” at the Hammer Museum was inspired by a seminal text written by Jamaican scholar and theorist Sylvia Wynter. Written in 1992 following the acquittal of the police officers charged with the use of excessive force in the brutal beating of Rodney King, Wynter’s letter was a call to action as she argued that academia was partly to blame for the tragedy that has since shifted the cultural and social landscape of Los Angeles forever. The exhibition expands on Wynter’s ideas in that letter through the work of seven artists and collectives whose practice aims to “disrupt and interrogate Western modes of humanism, highlight the limits of corporeal identity, and prioritize the nonhuman or anti human as a point of departure.” No Humans Involved” features works of sculpture, performance, installation, and multimedia by Eddie Aparicio, Tau Lewis, Las Nietas de Nonó, Sondra Perry, SANGREE, WangShui, and Wilmer Wilson IV. [More info]

Through Saturday, December 18

Gabba Gallery is hosting their 9th annual affordable art show, “Wishlist 9,” through December 18. The show features more than 60 local and international artists. Attendees can purchase artwork on the spot, which ranges from $50 to $1,000. Entrance is free to visit the gallery, which is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. or by appointment. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3, 2022

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, January 9, 2022

After having to temporarily close due to the COVID pandemic, Los Angeles Zoo Lights is returning on Friday, November 19 and will remain open for nearly 50 nights of safe holiday fun. The winter wonderland will feature wildlife-inspired displays, dynamic lights and projections, immersive interactive experiences, and photo ops for the entire family to enjoy. Open nightly through January 9, 2022 from 6-10 p.m., the event also features holiday treats, food, and live entertainment. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Tickets start at $22 for people ages 12 and up, and $16 for people ages 2-12. [More info and tickets]

Through Saturday, January 22, 2022

Korean-born, New York-artist based Sung Won Yun is debuting her first solo exhibition in Los Angeles titled, “(in)visible traces,” at the Helen J Gallery in Hollywood. Inspired by the various stages of plant growth, (in)visible traces” features paintings, drawings, and photographs created by Yun. Its free to view the exhibition, which is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but appointments are recommended. [More info]

Through Monday, April 25, 2022

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Fridays

Each Friday night, you can catch some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and elsewhere at the Lounge on Melrose. Tickets cost $15 for the weekly comedy showcase, but you’ll save money on drinks because the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests will be required to provide a proof of vaccination in order to gain access to the event. [More info and tickets]

Through March 20, 2022

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through January 2022

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

