Fall Movie Preview: A Dozen Fall Films We Can’t Wait to See

From prestige dramas to sci-fi epics, this fall has it all

Movie theaters are back, and while you may have to mask, it’ll be worth it to check out what’s showing this season. From the Sopranos prequel to the Gucci biopic, here are 12 movies not to miss.

The Card Counter

Taxi Driver–screenwriter Paul Schrader helms what seems likely to be an awards-season favorite. Oscar Isaac stars as a military veteran and gambler whose casino life is upended by the arrival of a young man (Tye Sheridan) seeking revenge on their mutual enemy. Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish have supporting roles, and Martin Scorcese is an exec producer. Sept. 10.

The Many Saints of Newark

Fourteen years after the polarizing Sopranos finale, the prequel to the HBO prestige series is here at long last. The late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, plays a young Tony Soprano becoming a man in a ’60s Newark riven by gangs and riots. Oct. 1.

No Time to Die

Daniel Craig tinkers with Q’s gadgets a final time in what he’s insisted will be his last Bond flick. With Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective season one—aka the good one) directing, and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge contributing to the screenplay, it promises to be one of the better 007 outings. Oct. 8.

The Last Duel

Ridley Scott directs Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck in this knight-and-squire drama. Forever-bros Damon and Affleck collaborated on the script with Nicole Holofcener (Lovely & Amazing), who hasn’t done anything remotely like this. Intrigued yet? Oct. 15.

New Line Cinema and HBO Films

Dune

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic saga has made for some notoriously bad adaptations, but early footage of this version from Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Blade Runner 2049) looks promising. Plus, Timothée Chalamet plays the lead. Oct. 22.

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson knows his audience. His latest is a comedy about the last days of an American literary magazine based in France. Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, and Benicio del Toro are all part of the show, which received a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Oct. 22

Last Night in Soho

After Edgar Wright’s 2017 Baby Driver was an unexpected hit, expectations are high for this psychological horror film. Anya Taylor-Joy plays a budding fashion designer who’s transported to 1966 London, but then past and present collapse—and not in a fun way. Oct. 29.

Eternals

Fresh off her big Nomadland Oscar wins, Chloé Zhao is helming a big-budget Marvel flick about a race of immortal humanoids. The cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, the first openly gay MCU superhero. Nov. 5.

King Richard

Will Smith looks eager to finally take home that Oscar playing Richard Williams, father and coach to a young Serena and Venus in this sports biopic. How sympathetic Smith’s portrait will be is still unclear. Nov. 19.

Top Gun: Maverick

Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) refuse to quit in this 35-years-later sequel, which adds Jennifer Connelly as a love interest and Miles Teller as the son of the fallen Goose. No word yet on whether there’s another shirtless volleyball scene. Nov. 19.

Soggy Bottom

Details about Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest have been kept tightly under wraps, but it involves 1970s Los Angeles, Bradley Cooper as a groovy film director, and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing a child actor. Nov. 26.

House of Gucci

After being anointed a serious actress with A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga takes on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband and the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). It’s the second awards contender of the season from Ridley Scott, and criminal intrigue and ostentatious ’80s looks appear to be abundant. Nov. 24.

