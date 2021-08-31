6 Fall Books We Can’t Wait to Read: Lauren Groff, Colson Whitehead, and More

If you need us this season, we’ll be cozying up with a good book

Put down those beach reads, and get ready for a fresh crop of highly anticipated literature from some America’s favorite authors, from Lauren Groff to Susan Orlean. It’s the perfect season to cozy up with one of these books.

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The two-time National Book Award finalist offers up a fictionalized account of the life of twelfth-century poet Marie de France, imagining that she was cast out of the royal court and sent to an abbey to live among impoverished nuns. Sept. 7, Riverhead.

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

The Pulitzer Prize winner’s latest novel focuses on a used-furniture salesman who tries to earn an honest wage amid the double-dealing demimonde of 1960s Harlem. Sept. 14, Doubleday.

All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told by Douglas Wolk

Pop-culture critic Wolk read all 27,000 Marvel comic books to assess how they reflect the socio-political tumult of their eras. Oct. 5, Penguin Press.

Crossroads: A Key to All Mythologies Vol. 1 by Jonathan Franzen

Love him or hate him, a Franzen epic is always a literary event. This is the first in a trilogy from the National Book Award winner that portrays two generations of a Midwestern family in crisis. Oct. 5, Macmillan.

Silverview by John Le Carré

The legendary spy novelist passed away late last year. In his final work, a bookseller in an English seaside town has his life turned upside down by a peculiar Polish emigré. Oct. 12, Viking.

On Animals by Susan Orlean

After entertaining us during the pandemic with her drunken Twitter antics, Orlean offers us an insightful exploration of how we relate to four-legged creatures. Oct. 12, Avid Reader.

